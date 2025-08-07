Ethereum (ETH) Price Forms Crucial Golden Cross Amid Corporate Rush

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ethereum (ETH) has just triggered a rare golden cross on the weekly chart, but the real story may lie in what is happening beyond the charts. As the 23-week moving average quietly edged above the 200-week average for the first time in over a year, a wave of corporate interest in ETH has begun to emerge — and the numbers are growing too great to ignore.

According to a new DropsTab snapshot, a group of publicly listed companies now hold $7.59 billion worth of ETH reserves.

However, their combined target is more than four times that size: a total allocation of $30.4 billion. This leaves a potential ETH demand gap of nearly $23 billion still on the table. For some of these firms, it is not just a hedge — it is a strategy.

Bitmine (BMNR) is leading the way with a goal of $22 billion, with the explicit aim of acquiring around 5% of Ethereum’s total supply. Others, such as SharpLink Gaming and BTCS Inc., are also ramping up, with reserve targets of $3.6 billion and $2 billion, respectively, which are significantly above their current ETH positions. While these figures may sound ambitious, the trend behind them is already in motion.

Stars align for "digital oil"

Now we have a technical breakout flashing green just as institutional buyers line up to scale in. Whether this is a coincidence or perfect timing, the situation is striking: a supply shortage could be forming, and this time it is not being driven by hype but by balance sheets.

Price action is no longer the main focus — positioning is now the key. With the golden cross forming and large investors preparing to invest, ETH may be entering a new cycle, where fundamentals and macro demand finally align.