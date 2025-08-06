Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hit by Sudden 1,047% Whale Outflow, But There's a Bullish Catch

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 6/08/2025 - 14:47
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) rockets 1,047% in 48 hours of abnormal whale activity
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    According to fresh on-chain data from IntoTheBlock, whale outflows from major Shiba Inu (SHIB) addresses surged from 61.59 billion to an enormous 645.06 billion tokens over just two days — from Aug. 3 to 5. This represents a more than 1,000% surge in outflows from large holders.

    What makes this particularly interesting is the silence surrounding it on the price chart of the popular meme cryptocurrency. Over the same period, SHIB's price barely moved, hovering around $0.000012, with a brief uptick to $0.000013 before falling back again.

    IntoTheBlock classifies any address holding over 0.1% of SHIB’s supply as a “large holder,” meaning this was not retail noise. These were whales or heavyweight investors potentially moving funds off exchanges or signaling something more structural. 

    Article image
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    Among the top holders are Binance, Coinbase, Upbit and Robinhood, who collectively hold billions of dollars' worth of SHIB and often play a role in transactions of this size.

    Where to, though?

    It is not clear whether the outflows were precautionary or strategic, but the timing once again raises questions. In previous cycles, similar spikes in outflow activity occurred ahead of major price changes — either upward surges or sharp corrections — depending on where the tokens ended up.

    It is also worth noting that the outflow pattern occurred after a week of minimal change in both volume and price, which could indicate repositioning amid August volatility. For now, SHIB remains rangebound, but the whales with the most influence over the token may already sense an opportunity.

    If the pattern repeats itself, retail investors could find themselves playing catch-up again.

