Shytoshi Kusama Faces Backlash Over 'SHIB President' Proposal: Details

Shytoshi Kusama, lead developer at Shiba Inu, has faced severe backlash in the community following his announcement about electing a president for the SHIB state. The reactions are pouring in after U.Today explained the details of the proposed election and how Kusama plans to coordinate and enable a transition to a SHIB state.

Replace Shytoshi Kusama or focus on development?

In several reactions cited by Woofswap , a platform on X dedicated to DEX activities in the Shiba Inu ecosystem, many are not pleased with the proposal. Notably, they consider the election of a president as another source of conflict and distraction.

WOOF argues that there are more pressing issues that need attention, not electing a president for the ecosystem. According to the platform, Kusama needs to implement policies that empower the community, restore trust in the space and focus on building, not politics.

If I were Shytoshi, here’s how I’d work to rebuild community trust:



1. Cancel the election—it’s just another source of conflict and chaos.

2. Declare that $SHIB no longer needs a leader or president, and clarify that @Shibtoken is not the official X account for Shib—Put an end… pic.twitter.com/if2Ekcy7av — WOOF (@woofswap) August 7, 2025

A user, Klaus Menzz, differed slightly from WOOF by insisting that the election should be held, as many have lost confidence in Shytoshi Kusama . Menzz believes that with an election to replace Kusama, trust might gradually return if the new leadership communicates effectively.

However, WOOF insists that Shiba Inu could learn from previous projects. He listed projects like ApeCoin on how to structure DAO, CZ and BNB Chain on how to scale a layer-2 ecosystem. He maintains that learning from projects that have succeeded is better than acting on feelings.

SHIB DAO still in progress, says Kaal Dhairya

Amid these setbacks, another lead developer, Kaal Dhairya, has appreciated members of the community for expressing their views.

He, however, stated that the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) is not fully operational. Dhairya assured that the team is working on developing and introducing new features to enable discussions on proposals in the community.

We appreciate everyone’s valuable feedback regarding the elections—we will be sharing detailed information soon. Please note that the DAO is not yet fully operational, currently supporting only one voting strategy. We are actively working to introduce additional features shortly,… — Kaal (@kaaldhairya) August 6, 2025

The ongoing conversation in the SHIB community appears to signal that not everyone is onboard with a president. Interestingly, Lucie, the ecosystem’s marketing lead, had stated that the team and community have waited two years for this development.