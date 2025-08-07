Advertisement
    Shytoshi Kusama Faces Backlash Over 'SHIB President' Proposal: Details

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 7/08/2025 - 13:15
    SHIB community weighs in on Shytoshi Kusama election proposal with opposing views
    Shytoshi Kusama Faces Backlash Over 'SHIB President' Proposal: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Shytoshi Kusama, lead developer at Shiba Inu, has faced severe backlash in the community following his announcement about electing a president for the SHIB state. The reactions are pouring in after U.Today explained the details of the proposed election and how Kusama plans to coordinate and enable a transition to a SHIB state.

    Replace Shytoshi Kusama or focus on development?

    In several reactions cited by Woofswap, a platform on X dedicated to DEX activities in the Shiba Inu ecosystem, many are not pleased with the proposal. Notably, they consider the election of a president as another source of conflict and distraction.

    WOOF argues that there are more pressing issues that need attention, not electing a president for the ecosystem. According to the platform, Kusama needs to implement policies that empower the community, restore trust in the space and focus on building, not politics.

    A user, Klaus Menzz, differed slightly from WOOF by insisting that the election should be held, as many have lost confidence in Shytoshi Kusama. Menzz believes that with an election to replace Kusama, trust might gradually return if the new leadership communicates effectively.

    However, WOOF insists that Shiba Inu could learn from previous projects. He listed projects like ApeCoin on how to structure DAO, CZ and BNB Chain on how to scale a layer-2 ecosystem. He maintains that learning from projects that have succeeded is better than acting on feelings.

    SHIB DAO still in progress, says Kaal Dhairya

    Amid these setbacks, another lead developer, Kaal Dhairya, has appreciated members of the community for expressing their views. 

    He, however, stated that the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) is not fully operational. Dhairya assured that the team is working on developing and introducing new features to enable discussions on proposals in the community.

    The ongoing conversation in the SHIB community appears to signal that not everyone is onboard with a president. Interestingly, Lucie, the ecosystem’s marketing lead, had stated that the team and community have waited two years for this development.

    The broader cryptocurrency space will be watching to see how the Shiba Inu team handles the resistance and moves on going forward.

    #Shiba Inu
