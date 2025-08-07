DOGE Price Prediction for August 7

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins keep setting new local peaks, according to CoinStats.

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

DOGE is one of the biggest gainers today, rocketing by 6%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE has broken the local resistance of $0.2066.

If the daliy bar closes around the current prices, the upward move is likely to continue to the $0.22 mark.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the situation is also controlled by bulls. If the technical picture remains the same until tomorrow, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing upward move to the $0.2150-$0.22 area.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, none of the sides has accumulated enough strength to seize the initiative. In this case, sideways trading in range of $0.19-$0.22 is the more likely scenario.

DOGE is trading at $0.2130 at press time.