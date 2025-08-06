Advertisement
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 6

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 6/08/2025 - 16:15
    Does rate of Bitcoin (BTC) have enough strength to grow?
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 6
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bears remain weaker than bulls today, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 1.55% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $115,258. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 08/05/2025 - 12:58
    SHIB Price Prediction for August 5
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    However, if the candle closes near the resistance, growth may continue to $116,000 within the next days.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the rate of the main coin is rising after yesterday's bullish closure. If the bar closes near $116,000 with no long wick, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $117,000-$119,000 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any long-term predictions. The volume has declined, which means sideways trading in the area of $114,000-$120,000 is the most likely scenario.

    Bitcoin is trading at $115,036 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 6, 2025 - 16:09
    Dogecoin Completes First Death Cross in August, What's Coming?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Aug 6, 2025 - 16:07
    XRP Price Prediction for August 6
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Gate Joins Global Dollar Network as a First-Tier Partner, Leading Stablecoin Adoption
    Dreamcash Begins Rollout of Trading Platform with Hyperliquid Integration via Waitlist Access
    Succinct, the First Decentralized Prover Network, Launches on Mainnet
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 6
    Dogecoin Completes First Death Cross in August, What's Coming?
    XRP Price Prediction for August 6
    Show all