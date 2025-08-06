John Bollinger Issues Bitcoin 'Head Fake' Warning

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

John Bollinger, the legendary chartist known for creating the Bollinger Bands indicator, recently took to the X social media network to issue a technical analysis warning.

He has noted that Bitcoin and several other cryptocurrencies are setting up a "head fake" following a Bollinger Band Squeeze.

The term, which originally comes from basketball, refers to a certain asset sharply moving in one direction before reversing course, thus catching traders off-guard.

A bear trap?

On Aug. 3, Bitcoin plunged to a multi-week low of $111,919 on the Bitstamp exchange before recovering to $115,732 earlier this week.

Bollinger likely refers to this downside headfake, which ended up being a trap for bears.

Notably, the legendary technical analyst added that the same pattern cannot be observed on the charts of cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) since they do not trade during the weekend.

Bitcoin is currently changing hands at $115,229 on the Bitstamp exchange.

Bollinger's prescient prediction

As reported by U.Today , Bollinger correctly predicted that Bitcoin was setting up for a breakout in early July.

Bitcoin went on to reach its current all-time high of $122,838 on July 14.