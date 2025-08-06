Advertisement
    John Bollinger Issues Bitcoin 'Head Fake' Warning

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 6/08/2025 - 20:05
    Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are now setting up a "head fake" following a Bollinger Band squeeze
    John Bollinger, the legendary chartist known for creating the Bollinger Bands indicator, recently took to the X social media network to issue a technical analysis warning.

    He has noted that Bitcoin and several other cryptocurrencies are setting up a "head fake" following a Bollinger Band Squeeze.

    The term, which originally comes from basketball, refers to a certain asset sharply moving in one direction before reversing course, thus catching traders off-guard. 

    A bear trap? 

    On Aug. 3, Bitcoin plunged to a multi-week low of $111,919 on the Bitstamp exchange before recovering to $115,732 earlier this week. 

    Bollinger likely refers to this downside headfake, which ended up being a trap for bears.

    Notably, the legendary technical analyst added that the same pattern cannot be observed on the charts of cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) since they do not trade during the weekend. 

    Bitcoin is currently changing hands at $115,229 on the Bitstamp exchange. 

    Bollinger's prescient prediction 

    As reported by U.Today, Bollinger correctly predicted that Bitcoin was setting up for a breakout in early July. 

    Bitcoin went on to reach its current all-time high of $122,838 on July 14.

