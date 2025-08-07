Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Binance Users Add 59,000,006 XRP as Price Doubles

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 7/08/2025 - 13:01
    World's largest crypto exchange, Binance, got 59,000,006 XRP heavier in one month
    Advertisement
    Binance Users Add 59,000,006 XRP as Price Doubles
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Fresh proof-of-reserves data from Binance just landed, and it shows that users added over 59 million XRP to their net balances in just one month — going from 2.61 billion on July 1 to nearly 2.675 billion by Aug. 1.

    Advertisement

    Binance, for its part, matched the demand with an increase in reserves, now holding over 2.754 billion XRP — enough to cover liabilities with a 102.96% reserve ratio. That is slightly down from 103.09% in July, suggesting user balances grew faster than the platform's own XRP stash. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 08/07/2025 - 07:53
    Ripple CTO Wants to Share XRP Facts with Caitlin Long
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Ripple to Buy Major Stablecoin Platform
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Key Bitcoin Statement Turns 15: 'Not Having BTC Would Be Net Waste'
    Save Satoshi Petition Touted by '$1 Million BTC' Samson Mow
    Crypto Ban No Longer Feasible for SEC, Bloomberg's Top Columnist Says

    It is interesting to see that third-party custody went up from 56 million XRP to 76 million, which suggests they might be using more organized storage or optimizing their custody practices.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    All in all, Binance also saw an increase in customer balances for BTC, FDUSD and USDC, but XRP's uptick is worth mentioning because it was so quiet.

    XRP price doubles in summer

    But here’s the twist: XRP’s price actually doubled in the first half of July, surging from around $2 to over $4 by mid-month. Then it cooled off just as fast, closing out July near $2.90-$3.10, based on Bitstamp’s feed. That kind of move usually brings short-term profit-chasing.

    But the on-chain numbers suggest many stuck around — even added.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 08/07/2025 - 00:01
    XRP Back in $2 World, Bitcoin (BTC) Caught in Crossfire, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Let Bulls Down
    ByArman Shirinyan

    In a market where hype usually beats out long-term loyalty, this kind of quiet consistency might be the more important sign — especially when it is in the raw numbers, on-chain, timestamped and signed off by zk-SNARKs.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #Binance
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Aug 7, 2025 - 12:58
    DOGE Price Prediction for August 7
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Aug 7, 2025 - 12:55
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for August 7
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BYDFi Card Officially Launches: One Card to Seamlessly Bridge Web3 Assets and Real-World Spending
    CCipher and MMOS: Pioneering the Web3 AI Smartphone Revolution
    Gate Joins Global Dollar Network as a First-Tier Partner, Leading Stablecoin Adoption
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Users Add 59,000,006 XRP as Price Doubles
    DOGE Price Prediction for August 7
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for August 7
    Show all