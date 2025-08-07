Advertisement
    Has Ripple Stopped Escrow XRP Releases? Data Suggests It Might Have

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 7/08/2025 - 12:08
    No XRP release from escrow has been made yet by Ripple this month
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    XRP-focused analytics account @XRPwallets, which often offers clarification on large XRP transfers spotted by Whale Alert's blockchain sleuth, has this time mentioned a quite different but more important matter in its X post.

    This time, the account talked about whether Ripple may have finished its monthly XRP releases from escrow or not. There might be a chance that it has stopped, it believes.

    No XRP released in August; are Ripple's escrow unlocks over?

    In their tweet, @XRPwallets reminded the XRP community that since January 2018, Ripple, the blockchain behemoth, has released roughly 90 billion XRP in total. Those releases have been taking place every month for seven years, plus the seven months that have passed so far in 2025, when one billion XRP were unlocked. Most of that XRP was locked back in escrow immediately after being released — about 700 million XRP from each billion of coins.

    This year, the last unlock was made in July (with 700 million coins put back in escrow), and nothing has happened in August yet.

    @XRPwallets wondered if this lengthy pause could mean that those XRP releases have stopped all of a sudden. “August 2025 marks the first time it has not unlocked.......as of yet,” the tweet says. Finally, the account suggested giving it a few more days before jumping to any particular conclusions.

    As of now, there are 36,600,000,000 XRP stored in Ripple’s escrow.

    #Ripple News #XRP Transfer
