    Save Satoshi Petition Touted by '$1 Million' BTC Samson Mow

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 7/08/2025 - 7:50
    Samson Mow calls for signing a petition to save Satoshi Nakamoto’s vandalized statue
    Save Satoshi Petition Touted by '$1 Million' BTC Samson Mow
    Samson Mow, a vocal Bitcoin maximalist and the CEO at JAN3, has called on the global Bitcoin community to sign a petition on Change.org that urges the vandalized Satoshi statue in Switzerland to be restored.

    Mow wonders if the petition has reach the first necessary milestone of 1,000 signatures today.

    Community wants to have Satoshi's statue restored

    Mow addressed the BTC community with a request to support the petition initiated on the change.org website in a hope that 1,000 in total gets collected today. So far, 775 people have left their signatures under it.

    Mow has promised access to a Dolphin Card created by his Bitcoin-focused company, JAN3, to those who signs it and sends a screenshot in the comments section.

    Satoshi's statue thrown into the lake

    The petition talks about the very first Satoshi statue erected in the Swiss City of Lugano last year and revealed during the Bitcoin Plan B Forum in 2024. Recently, the statue went missing but was later discovered in Lake Ceresio nearby. It was vandalized and thrown into the water.

    “A group of Lugano residents has launched a public petition,” the text of the petition says.

    “The petition asks the City for logistical and security support to restore the artwork, which the artist has offered to recreate and provide at her own expense.” The artist and her “Satoshigallery collective” have promised to cover the costs necessary to create another statue. However, all they ask is that it will be displayed safely and be protected from vandals in the future. The statue was created by Valentina Picozzi and donated to Lungamo during the aforementioned Bitcoin Forum.

    Originally, the artwork was exhibited at Villa Ciani but later they got it moved to the Foce area.

