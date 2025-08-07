Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Breaking: Ripple to Buy Major Stablecoin Platform

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 7/08/2025 - 12:16
    Ripple set to buy Toronto-based stablecoin infrastructure provider for $200 million
    Advertisement
    Breaking: Ripple to Buy Major Stablecoin Platform
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Enterprise blockchain company Ripple is set to acquire stablecoin firm Rail for $200 million, according to a Thursday report by Reuters.    

    Advertisement

    The move will help the San Francisco-headquartered company expand its presence within the burgeoning sector. 

    The report says that the deal is expected to be wrapped up in the fourth quarter of the year. 

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Ripple to Buy Major Stablecoin Platform
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Key Bitcoin Statement Turns 15: 'Not Having BTC Would Be Net Waste'
    Save Satoshi Petition Touted by '$1 Million BTC' Samson Mow
    Crypto Ban No Longer Feasible for SEC, Bloomberg's Top Columnist Says

    The Toronto-based platform, which is backed by such players as Galaxy Ventures, focuses on providing infrastructure for using stablecoins for cross-border payments. It is worth noting that the firm accounts for 10% of the global stablecoin flow.  

    Advertisement

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has commented that Ripple and Rails will be the "go-to provider" of stablecoin payments infrastructure for various financial institutions. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 08/07/2025 - 12:08
    Has Ripple Stopped Escrow XRP Releases? Data Suggests It Might Have
    ByYuri Molchan

    The market cap of Ripple's own RLUSD stablecoin, which was launched last December, recently surpassed $600 million, CoinGecko data shows.     

    Ripple's acquisition spree 

    As reported by U.Today, Ripple also bought prime brokerage Hidden Road for $1.25 billion earlier this year, which marks one of the largest acquisitions to date.     

    In April, Ripple President Monica Long told CNBC that the company was in an acquisitive position with "billions of dollars" on its balance sheet. 

    While commenting on the Rail acquisition, Long told Reuters that the deal "solidifies" the company's leadership in the stablecoin sector.      

    Bitwise President Teddy Fusaro previously speculated that Ripple could potentially buy plenty of companies with its massive XRP holdings.   

    #Ripple News #RLUSD
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 7, 2025 - 13:24
    XRP Hits Top 15 Narrative Tokens Closest to All-Time High
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Aug 7, 2025 - 13:19
    502,765,027,348 SHIB Flooded World's Largest Crypto Exchange Just in July
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BYDFi Card Officially Launches: One Card to Seamlessly Bridge Web3 Assets and Real-World Spending
    CCipher and MMOS: Pioneering the Web3 AI Smartphone Revolution
    Gate Joins Global Dollar Network as a First-Tier Partner, Leading Stablecoin Adoption
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Hits Top 15 Narrative Tokens Closest to All-Time High
    502,765,027,348 SHIB Flooded World's Largest Crypto Exchange Just in July
    Shytoshi Kusama Faces Backlash Over 'SHIB President' Proposal: Details
    Show all