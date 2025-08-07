Advertisement
    Crypto Ban No Longer Feasible for SEC, Bloomberg's Top Columnist Says

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 7/08/2025 - 5:49
    Matt Levine is convinced that crypto can no longer be banned in the U.S. due to its global influence
    Matt Levine, one of the most prominent Bloomberg columnists, recently wrote a new op-ed, in which he argues that outright banning crypto is no longer feasible for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 

    "That ship has sailed"

    Levine claims that crypto has now become way too influential to outlaw it in the U.S. despite the fact that there is "lots of dumb stuff" happening within the sector. 

    At the same time, ignoring the budding industry is also not a feasible option for the SEC. 

    Former SEC Chair Gary Gensler was known for his hostile stance toward crypto, viewing the majority of tokens as securities that have to be registered as stocks. Since such registration is almost impossible, such a view essentially makes crypto illegal in the U.S. 

    Levine finds Gensler's view annoying since it ignores the fact that there are some experimental as well as non-corporate projects.  

    The right approach 

    The dual nature of crypto, which is supposed to serve as both a useful tool and an investment vehicle, creates a lot of regulatory confusion. 

    Levine argues that the SEC is the best agency to regulate crypto, given that many tokens are securities-like. 

    However, existing protections for securities should be tailored, given that digital assets are not exactly the same thing as stocks. 

    Chair Paul Atkins has hinted that the SEC would make it possible to register various cryptocurrencies, which Levine believes is the correct approach. 

    As reported by U.Today, Atkinks recently announced the "Project Crypto" initiative, which is meant to make digital asset regulation more efficient.  

    The current SEC Chair has also clarified that the majority of crypto tokens are not securities. 

    #Cryptocurrency ban
