Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Banned Again? China FUD Makes Comeback

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 3/08/2025 - 9:38
    Did you miss 'China FUD'? It has just made grand comeback on social media
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Banned Again? China FUD Makes Comeback
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    On Sunday, several prominent social media accounts started sharing news of China banning cryptocurrency trading and mining (yet again).

    Kalshi, the official X account of the popular betting site, and First Squawk amplified the unsubstantiated rumor. The all-caps headline published by the former, which cites capital flight and environmental concerns, attracted almost 800,000 views.

    Su Zhu, founder of the now-defunct cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, has said that there is "zero evidence" from his Chinese source about any fresh cryptocurrency ban imposed by the government.

    HOT Stories
    Satoshi Disappeared Again? Adam Back Reacts to Recent Crazy Development
    10 Ethereum Price Levels: Why Price Is Safe
    USA Today Features Article Calling XRP 'Smartest Cryptocurrency to Buy'
    Ethereum Turns 10: Here Are 10 Key Milestones to Remember

    Pseudonymous Chinese cryptocurrency blogger Colin Wu has also stated that there is no evidence of new restrictions.

    Advertisement

    China's confusing crypto bans

    China banning Bitcoin has become a running joke within the cryptocurrency community after such stories used to dominate the news cycle.

    The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) initially prohibited local financial institutions from conducting Bitcoin transactions in late 2013.

    China's huge cryptocurrency crackdown took place in September 2017 when the second-largest economy imposed a blanket ban on initial coin offerings (ICOs) while also banning domestic cryptocurrency exchanges, forcing them to move overseas.

    Finally, as reported by U.Today, China moved to crack down on its thriving mining industry in 2021.

    Is there anything left to ban?

    In his post, Wu has clarified that China has never banned individual crypto transactions.

    Moreover, he has added that Bitcoin mining still occurs in many parts of China despite the 2021 clampdown.

    In fact, China still accounts for 21% of the global hashrate.

    Finally, stablecoins and real-world assets (RWAs) are also gaining prominence in China among government officials.

    #Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency ban
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 3, 2025 - 9:56
    Satoshi Disappeared Again? Adam Back Reacts to Recent Crazy Development
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Aug 3, 2025 - 9:33
    10 Ethereum Price Levels: Why Price Is Safe
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    XYZVerse Meme Coin Gears Up for a $0.10 Launch After Raising $15M
    Spartans Could Turn One Spin Into a Quick Win in 2025 - Real Action & Real Gains Starts Here
    XYZVerse Explained: A Meme Coin Combining Sports, Rewards, and Rapidly Growing Momentu
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Satoshi Disappeared Again? Adam Back Reacts to Recent Crazy Development
    Bitcoin Banned Again? China FUD Makes Comeback
    10 Ethereum Price Levels: Why Price Is Safe
    Show all