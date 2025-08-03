Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    XRP $3 Comeback Journey Begins

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 3/08/2025 - 12:33
    XRP securing potential comeback toward $3
    Advertisement
    XRP $3 Comeback Journey Begins
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    After a short correction XRP has proven resilient, and there are indications that it may rise again toward the $3 mark, which was last reached during earlier periods of high euphoria. The recent rally around the $2.80 range is not just a relief rally; if significant resistance levels are met with high volume, it could serve as the catalyst for a larger upward move.

    XRP falls off

    After a string of sharp daily red candles, the chart shows that XRP has regained the 21-day EMA. An oversold RSI dip below 46 served as a buyer trigger and supported this bounce. XRP is currently trading at $2.87, but short-term momentum may move it closer to $2.96, the next immediate resistance level that is indicated by a psychological round number barrier and a local high.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The real battleground will be in the $3.20-$3.25 range above $2.96. Sellers trying to lower their risk will probably contest this zone, which corresponds with the peak of the last spike. If this is broken, it would indicate strength and could pave the way for a retest of $3.50, the crucial resistance level that would allow for additional upside.

    HOT Stories
    Satoshi Disappeared Again? Adam Back Reacts to Recent Crazy Development
    10 Ethereum Price Levels: Why Price Is Safe
    USA Today Features Article Calling XRP 'Smartest Cryptocurrency to Buy'
    Ethereum Turns 10: Here Are 10 Key Milestones to Remember

    XRP's price analysis

    On the downside, bulls must maintain the price above the level where the 50-day and 100-day moving averages converge, which is between $2.64 and $2.67. If this support is not maintained, the immediate bullish thesis would be refuted and a decline toward the 200-day MA at $2.33 would probably be in order. With more highs and lows since mid-June, the overall structure is still bullish.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 08/02/2025 - 00:01
    XRP Price: Is $3 Club Closed? Ethereum (ETH): Last Chance For $4,000, Bitcoin (BTC): Is $150,000 Still Available?
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Strong buyer participation was indicated by the noticeably higher volume during the most recent upward leg. Significant growth in the volume of on-chain payments has also been observed, offering a key tailwind that upholds the legitimacy of the rally. Put simply, $3.50 is a logical next target if XRP can convincingly break above $3.25.

    From there $3 is not just a possibility, it becomes the new baseline. Investors should pay close attention to RSI behavior and follow volume spikes at resistance levels. If momentum continues, XRP may return to $3 sooner than most people anticipate.

    #XRP #XRP News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 3, 2025 - 12:05
    Crypto Poised to Be Worst Performer in 2025, Says Mike McGlone
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 3, 2025 - 11:36
    Ripple Advocate Deaton Names USDC, RLUSD, and Ethereum as Genius Act Winners
    ByDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    XYZVerse Meme Coin Gears Up for a $0.10 Launch After Raising $15M
    Spartans Could Turn One Spin Into a Quick Win in 2025 - Real Action & Real Gains Starts Here
    XYZVerse Explained: A Meme Coin Combining Sports, Rewards, and Rapidly Growing Momentu
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP $3 Comeback Journey Begins
    Crypto Poised to Be Worst Performer in 2025, Says Mike McGlone
    Ripple Advocate Deaton Names USDC, RLUSD, and Ethereum as Genius Act Winners
    Show all