WonderHero NFT Game Allegedly Explored by Hacker, WND Token Drops 50% in No Time

News
Thu, 04/07/2022 - 11:49
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Popular mobile RPG with GameFi instruments, WonderHero, seems to be under hacker attack
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

WonderHero, a mainstream multi-platform GameFi for iOS and Android devices, sees its smart contract explored. It looks like hackers started to sell the loot immediately.

WonderHero play-to-earn game exploited, WND token plummets

Today, April 7, 2022, at 7:02 a.m. UTC, 80 million WND (almost $30 million by press time) was moved in a massive transaction from the contract of WonderHero mobile play-to-earn game. This was noticed by flagship cybersecurity vendor PeckShield.

The team of the game immediately shut down the website and restricted all operations with in-game liquidity. It also asked supporters to avoid WND trading until further notice.

The investigation is still underway, but it looks like someone compromised the private key of Wonderhero's core wallet. The WND price immediately dropped to an all-time low of $0.36.

The allegedly stolen tokens are transferred to PancakeSwap (CAKE) DEX en masse: the attackers managed to exchange them for over 70 Binance Coins (BNB).

Largest hack in P2E segment?

CertiK, another high-profile blockchain security team, has confirmed that what has happened looks like a hack with a private key involved.

Should this be true, this attack is the most devastating one so far in the play-to-earn segment. As covered by U.Today previously, on March 29, 2022, the hackers drained Axie Infinity sidechain Ronin (RON) of $625 million.

Thus, it took less than a week for the malefactors to print new records in terms of hacks in the DeFi and GameFi spheres.

article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

