With Bitcoin (BTC) Dominance at Multi-Week Lows, Peter Brandt Issues Alarming Observation for Bulls

Tue, 09/07/2021 - 16:00
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Trading veteran Peter Brandt noticed the alarming pattern of Bitcoin Dominance indicator (BTC.D)
The legendary trader recalls that Bitcoin Dominance dropping below 45% is a historically bearish sign for Bitcoiners. In early 2018, it resulted in a bloody massacre for bulls.

"Just pointing it out"

According to the latest tweet by iconic trader and analyst Peter Brandt, the last time Bitcoin (BTC) dominance was so low, it coincided with the painful drop in the Bitcoin (BTC) price.

When Bitcoin Dominance, a ratio between the market capitalization of Bitcoin and the rest of the cryptocurrency market, was close to 40%, it resulted in an 82% drop.

Today, on Sept. 7, 2021, the Bitcoin Dominance (BTC.D) indicator revisited Q2, 2021, lows near 41%.  

In May 2021, it briefly slipped below 40% for a few hours, according to TradingView statistics. Meanwhile, the CoinMarketCap tools register ed the last sub-40% plunge in 2018.

Mr. Brandt shorted Bitcoin (BTC) only once in his life

The followers of Mr. Brandt asked him whether it is time to short Bitcoin (BTC), i.e., to open the position in appreciation of its price decline.

The veteran trader avoided recommending such steps:

I only shorted Bitcoin once in my life - in Nov 2018.

Thus, he stressed that his observation should not be interpreted as a price prediction.

#Bitcoin News
