With Bitcoin (BTC) Dominance at Multi-Week Lows, Peter Brandt Issues Alarming Observation for Bulls

The legendary trader recalls that Bitcoin Dominance dropping below 45% is a historically bearish sign for Bitcoiners. In early 2018, it resulted in a bloody massacre for bulls.

"Just pointing it out"

According to the latest tweet by iconic trader and analyst Peter Brandt, the last time Bitcoin (BTC) dominance was so low, it coincided with the painful drop in the Bitcoin (BTC) price.

Last time Bitcoin Dominance was in low 40% range was Jan 2018. $BTC then declined 82% from the Jan 2018 high. Will it happen again? Not a prediction - just pointing it out. pic.twitter.com/VvdxRM99mZ
September 7, 2021

When Bitcoin Dominance, a ratio between the market capitalization of Bitcoin and the rest of the cryptocurrency market, was close to 40%, it resulted in an 82% drop.

Today, on Sept. 7, 2021, the Bitcoin Dominance (BTC.D) indicator revisited Q2, 2021, lows near 41%.

In May 2021, it briefly slipped below 40% for a few hours, according to TradingView statistics. Meanwhile, the CoinMarketCap tools register ed the last sub-40% plunge in 2018.

Mr. Brandt shorted Bitcoin (BTC) only once in his life

The followers of Mr. Brandt asked him whether it is time to short Bitcoin (BTC), i.e., to open the position in appreciation of its price decline.

The veteran trader avoided recommending such steps:

I only shorted Bitcoin once in my life - in Nov 2018.

Thus, he stressed that his observation should not be interpreted as a price prediction.

On-chain analyst Lex Moskovski emphasizes that the ongoing situation cannnot be compared to that of early 2018:

Completely different fundamentals and market structure renders this data point irrelevant. Pure coincidence if it will.

In the last hour, Bitcoin (BTC) erased almost $10,000 to touch an intra-day low at $42,900.