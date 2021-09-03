"Bitcoin Influencer" Peter Schiff Opines on Why Bitcoin Is Losing Market Dominance

News
Fri, 09/03/2021 - 09:17
article image
Yuri Molchan
Gold bug Peter Schiff has suggested his opinion on why BTC is losing its market share and names "the most significant difference" between cryptocurrencies
"Bitcoin Influencer" Peter Schiff Opines on Why Bitcoin Is Losing Market Dominance
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

The CEO of Euro Pacific Capital and fan of gold as an investment tool, Peter Schiff, has taken to Twitter to slam Bitcoin yet again, offering his explanation as to why BTC is losing its market share.

"Competing with over 11,500 other coins"

Schiff has tweeted that he believes the flagship cryptocurrency is losing dominance since it has to compete for market share with almost 12,000 other cryptocurrencies.

He notes that none of these cryptos are scarce in reality since new currencies emerge in the market nearly every day, assuming that the only thing that differs between them is their names.

After all, Schiff reckons that the supply of altcoins will eventually kill any demand that exists at the moment.

On July 29, the Bitcoin Dominance Index's value was at 69.36%. At press time, it is at 63.47%.

The peak of 84.23% was recorded in early 2021, on Jan. 3. Back in December 2016, when many of the current altcoins did not exist, this metric totaled 92.35%—the level that has not been regained ever since.

"Bitcoin has beaten every traditional asset in the past 10 years, so what?"

In another tweet, Schiff admitted that Bitcoin has been beating gold in the past 10 years. Not only gold but also Bitcoin has outperformed all other classes of traditional assets in the same period.

Still, the gold bug insists that this does not prove that BTC is better than gold, stocks, real estate or any other assets that it has surpassed in profits.

Schiff pointed out that, in the past six years, Ethereum has also beaten Bitcoin—and this year in particular. But he doubted that ETH is better than Bitcoin, as if trying to play on the ego of Bitcoiners who consider all altcoins inferior, including Ethereum.

Related
Whales Shift More $4 Billion in Bitcoin, While BTC Declines to $48,500

Schiff is a "Bitcoin influencer"

Curiously, in late December 2020, Schiff was announced as the second-biggest Bitcoin influencer by the Lunarcrush platform.

He was put on the list of influencers along with Anthony Pompliano, Max Keiser and other prominent Bitcoin evangelists.

#Peter Schiff #Bitcoin News #Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image "Bitcoin Influencer" Peter Schiff Opines on Why Bitcoin Is Losing Market Dominance
09/03/2021 - 09:17
"Bitcoin Influencer" Peter Schiff Opines on Why Bitcoin Is Losing Market Dominance
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image SolidProof Boosts Trust Levels in DeFi after Becoming a GmbH Holding Company
09/03/2021 - 09:01
SolidProof Boosts Trust Levels in DeFi after Becoming a GmbH Holding Company
Heewon JangHeewon Jang
related image Atari Token up 72% After Announcing Fantom Usage
09/03/2021 - 08:51
Atari Token up 72% After Announcing Fantom Usage
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan