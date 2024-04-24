Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Will Binance Founder Spend 3 Years in Prison?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Binance's cofounder could be in big trouble
    Wed, 24/04/2024 - 9:42
    Will Binance Founder Spend 3 Years in Prison?
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, the founder of Binance, faces the possibility of three years in prison, according to recent recommendations by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). This comes after his plea of guilty to violations of the Bank Secrecy Act, reflecting serious regulatory and legal issues within the cryptocurrency industry. Initially, Zhao's plea agreement suggested a maximum of 18 months, but the DOJ is now pushing for a longer sentence due to the severity of his misconduct.

    Advertisement

    The DOJ argues that Zhao's failure to implement effective anti-money laundering (AML) protocols at Binance led to the platform being used for various illegal activities. These included laundering money through mixing services and pushing transactions related to ransomware attacks and darknet markets. The sentencing recommendation emphasizes the need for a strict response that would set a case for the whole industry.

    Related
    Here’s How Much Bitcoin Tesla Now Holds

    Moreover, the filing describes the extensive use of Binance in operations that violated U.S. sanctions and money laundering laws. Zhao, fully aware of the legal requirements, is said to have encouraged these practices, complicating his legal situation and justifying the DOJ’s call for a stricter penalty.

    Related
    SEC Calls for Comments on BlackRock's Ethereum ETF Proposal

    In addition to prison time, Zhao has agreed to a $50 million fine. His sentencing, which was postponed to April 30, will most likely become the second-biggest legal process after Sam Bankman-Fried's case.

    Regulatory enforcement in the cryptocurrency sector has gone thousands of steps forward compared to what we saw in 2017's bull run. Responsibilities held by those operating within the space are now more than real, and any illegal actions may lead to substantial consequences. The outcome will certainly influence how other crypto platforms conduct their operations, ensuring even stricter regulation when operating under U.S. laws to avoid similar legal cases.

    #Binance
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Mysterious 3 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Transfer Raises Questions
    2024/04/24 09:38
    Mysterious 3 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Transfer Raises Questions
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Extends Into Inflow Streak
    2024/04/24 09:38
    BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Extends Into Inflow Streak
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image 300 Million DOGE Mysteriously Sent to Robinhood As Price On Verge of Breakout
    2024/04/24 09:38
    300 Million DOGE Mysteriously Sent to Robinhood As Price On Verge of Breakout
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Me3 Launches Private Sale on Yield App: Revolutionising Fan Engagement and Digital Asset Ownership
    SKALE Network Solves Scalability, Q1 Adoption Soars On Gas-Less Blockchain
    Pre-Registration is Now Open for Galactix.io: The Future of Crypto Gaming
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Will Binance Founder Spend 3 Years in Prison?
    Mysterious 3 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Transfer Raises Questions
    BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Extends Into Inflow Streak
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD