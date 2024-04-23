SEC Calls for Comments on BlackRock's Ethereum ETF Proposal

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is now soliciting feedback from the public on BlackRock's Ethereum spot ETF proposal, according to a recent filing.

"Interested persons are invited to submit written data, views, and arguments concerning the foregoing, including whether the proposed rule change is consistent with the Act," the regulatory agency said in the filing .

Those who want to weigh in on the matter can provide electronic comments via the SEC's internet comment form or via an email. The agency is also accepting paper comments.

The public will be allowed to leave comments during a 21-day period.

Earlier this month, the SEC also called for comments on spot Ether ETF applications from Fidelity, Grayscale, and Bitwise. Back then, ETF analyst James Seyffart opined that "nothing" in the filing signaled that anything had changed for Ethereum ETFs. He noted that silence from the regulator "wasn't a good thing" for approval odds.

For now, the consensus appears to be that the SEC is not going to approve a slew of spot Ethereum ETF applications in May despite approving a slew of applications earlier this year. The regulator has refrained from engaging with ETF issuers on this matter.

As reported by U.Today , the SEC recently postponed its decision on the spot Ethereum ETF proposal submitted by prominent investment firm Franklin Templeton.

At the same time, British banking giant Standard Chartered is convinced that the Ethereum price could reach the pie-in-the-sky price target of $8,000 by the end of the year despite predicting that Ether ETF will not be launched in May.