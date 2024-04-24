Advertisement
    300 Million DOGE Mysteriously Sent to Robinhood As Price On Verge of Breakout

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Massive amount of Dogecoin has been transferred to a popular trading venue by an unknown wallet
    Wed, 24/04/2024 - 7:25
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Contents
    Popular cryptocurrency tracking account on Twitter/X Whale Alert has published a tweet about a jaw-dropping amount of leading meme coin getting transferred to the Robinhood exchange.

    Among them were hundreds of millions of Dogecoin (DOGE). This mammoth transaction took place while the DOGE price has been making desperate attempts to break out.

    300 million Dogecoin land on Robinhood

    Whale Alert spread the word about a total of 300,000,000 DOGE from an anonymous wallet to the trading platform Robinhood, which offers its customers cryptocurrencies and traditional stocks to invest in.

    This amount of meme coins is the equivalent of $47,921,394. Data shared by the above-mentioned source revealed that in fact a lot more DOGE was transferred than that. While 300,000,000 DOGE went to Robinhood, 129,693,892 DOGE were transacted to another anonymous wallet which now holds 1,733,699,458 Dogecoin.

    This DOGE transfer was preceded by a mind-blowing transaction of another popular meme cryptocurrency, the second largest in terms of market capitalization after DOGE – Shiba Inu.

    Trillions of SHIB moved to Robinhood as well

    Whale Alert detected a staggering 3,000,000,000,000 SHIB worth $79,947,000 in fiat were also ejected from one anonymous wallet to another. Etherscan revealed that the receiving address belongs to Robinhood as in the case with the Dogecoin transfer.

    As reported by U.Today, earlier this week, another unknown whale purchased a massive chunk of meme coins – 237.8 billion Shiba Inu – sending it to a cold wallet. That purchase was equal to $6,290,435 and was made soon after the enigmatic SHIB lead Shytoshi Kusama and the SHIB team announced they had raised $12 million from respectable investors for building a Layer-3 solution on top of Shibarium. The new L3 blockchain will be focused on privacy and security of transactions and user data.

    Dogecoin price attempts to break out

    Meanwhile, the first meme cryptocurrency DOGE has been striving to recover and break out. Over the past 24 hours, the Bitcoin parody inspired by memes has managed in gain 4.23%.

    Still, it was followed by a slight decline and overall, the meme cryptocurrency continues to move within the $0.1624 range since Sunday. This is the price tag it is changing hands at the time of this writing.

    #Dogecoin #Robinhood #Shiba Inu #Cryptocurrency Whales
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
