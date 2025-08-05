Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Why Did Bitcoin Crash In July? This Explains It

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 5/08/2025 - 10:24
    Imbalance in demand and supply from Bitcoin ETFs and other market participants weighed down coin in late July
    Advertisement
    Why Did Bitcoin Crash In July? This Explains It
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin (BTC) hit an all-time high (ATH) of $123,091 on July 13, 2025, but has shed almost $9,000 ever since as a result of market volatility. CryptoQuant, the data analytics platform, offered three unique reasons for the Bitcoin crash in late July.

    Advertisement

    Liquidity inventory collapse signals market instability

    According to the update, Bitcoin’s price decline at the end of July was a result of a mismatch between low supply and weak demand. Notably, buyers like the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and large investors pulled back, and there was no major demand from other market participants to make up.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 08/04/2025 - 14:11
    Satoshi Candidate Reveals How to Not Spend Bitcoin (BTC)
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    This triggered a liquidity inventory ratio collapse as the amount of Bitcoin available for sale in July dropped to the lowest in history.

    For clarity, in a normal market situation, a short BTC supply usually leads to a boost in price. However, due to weak demand to mop up the low supply, prices took a nosedive, resulting in the almost $9,000 price plunge of the leading cryptocurrency.

    Furthermore, in July, ETF inflows were not stable as they alternated between high flows and sudden drops. Therefore, support from institutional buyers was nonexistent to support price stability. This contributed to the sharp decline in price.

    Large accumulators like Metaplanet have, however, resumed purchase of the asset. On Aug. 4, the firm acquired 463 BTC for its holdings.

    Robert Kiyosaki predicts further Bitcoin plunge

    These combinations of factors sparked a massive price drop once the market experienced any small wave of selling. As of press time, Bitcoin trading volume is up by 13.63% to $55.96 billion. However, BTC is changing hands at $114,314.30, representing a 0.22% decline in the last 24 hours.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 08/03/2025 - 09:56
    Satoshi Disappeared Again? Adam Back Reacts to Recent Crazy Development
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    This means that in the last seven days, the flagship crypto asset has declined by a significant 3.92%, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    Meanwhile, Robert Kiyosaki, author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," opines that Bitcoin could plunge further in August. According to him, Bitcoin's "curse" is likely to trigger a crash, and he hopes it pulls the asset as low as $90,000 so he could have an opportunity to double his investment.

    #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 5, 2025 - 9:39
    Ripple CTO Back in Code, Here's What He's Building for XRP
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Aug 5, 2025 - 8:30
    Base Network by Coinbase Stuck? Block 33792704 Raises Concerns
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Apu Is Now Live for Trading on Hyperliquid
    Only 1 Week To Go! South Africa's fintech frontier: Scaling Innovation, Expanding Inclusion
    XYZVerse Meme Coin Gears Up for a $0.10 Launch After Raising $15M
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Why Did Bitcoin Crash In July? This Explains It
    Ripple CTO Back in Code, Here's What He's Building for XRP
    Base Network by Coinbase Stuck? Block 33792704 Raises Concerns
    Show all