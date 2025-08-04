'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Hopes Bitcoin Crashes Below $90,000 in August

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Financial guru Robert Kiyosaki, an advocate of financial education and the author of the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” book on financial literacy, has published a “Bitcoin curse” tweet. He commented on bearish rumors that in the current month of August, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, may drop below the $90,000 level.

However, he does not seem to be upset about this, even if it happens. On the contrary, Kiyosaki looks forward to that.

Will Bitcoin crash below $90,000? Kiyosaki hopes so

In his tweet, financial guru Kiyosaki mentions a “Bitcoin curse”, meaning that many experts are expecting markets, including Bitcoin, to face a major drawdown in August. Last week, Bitcoin already experienced a substantial price drawdown as it fell by 5.26%, hitting $112,250.

That bottom was reached on Saturday, August 2, and since then Bitcoin has managed to regain 2% and is changing hands at $114,492 at the time of writing this article.

Kioysaki tweeted that even if Bitcoin crashes below the $90,000 level, he would welcome it with all his heart. “I hope so,” he tweeted, commenting on that potential Bitcoin price move.

"The problem is not Bitcoin" crashing: Kiyosaki

If BTC goes down that much, he said, he will increase his current Bitcoin position 2x: “If the Bitcoin August Curse hits and Bitcoin crashed, I stand by to 2x my position today.” If the crash happens, he said, it will “make most Bitcoin investors richer.”

Once again, Robert Kiyosaki referred to the rapidly increasing US debt, which exceeds $30 trillion and continues to grow. The financial expert blames this on the Fed Reserve and Treasury, who frequently resort to printing dollars out of thin air and injecting them into the economy.

Metaplanet buys 463 BTC, boosting its stash

Meanwhile, the Bitcoin-focused Japanese company Metaplanet has announced yet another regular Bitcoin acquisition. In a tweet published today, its CEO, Simon Gerovich, said that the company has bought 463 BTC for roughly $53.7 million. Each coin in this purchase was worth approximately $115,895.

Metaplanet has acquired 463 BTC for ~$53.7 million at ~$115,895 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 459.2% YTD 2025. As of 8/4/2025, we hold 17,595 $BTC acquired for ~$1.78 billion at ~$101,422 per bitcoin. $MTPLF pic.twitter.com/9EyuDIMsqq — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) August 4, 2025

Besides, Metaplanet achieved a Bitcoin yield of 459.2% year-to-date this year so far. Metaplanet now holds a total of 17,595 BTC worth almost $1.8 billion. This firm is currently the fifth-largest Bitcoin treasury company, with Strategy firmly sitting in first place with the largest Bitcoin holdings among those institutions.