    Satoshi Disappeared Again? Adam Back Reacts to Recent Crazy Development

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 3/08/2025 - 9:56
    Crypto community taken aback with recent development surrounding Bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    In a surprising and unexpected twist for the crypto community, new reports suggest that the statue of Satoshi Nakamoto, erected in Lugano, Switzerland, has gone missing.

    In an homage to innovation, Plan B, an initiative founded in partnership with Tether and the City of Lugano, unveiled a life-sized statue of Satoshi Nakamoto at the 3rd Annual Plan B Forum in Lugano last October.

    Now, reports and pictures circulating on social media suggest that the statue is no longer at its known location, prompting speculation that the monument might have been stolen or deliberately removed.

    Bitcoin pioneer and Blockstream CEO Adam Back commented on X on the recent development, responding with a tongue-in-cheek remark and sparking humor in the crypto community. "Satoshi disappeared. Again," Back wrote.

    Bitcoin's pseudonymous founder, Satoshi Nakamoto, exited the scene in 2011, never to be seen or heard from again.

    On April 26, 2011, Satoshi sent his final emails to fellow developers stating that he had "moved on to other things" while also handing over the cryptographic key used to send network-wide alerts.

    Satoshi's legacy stands

    The Satoshi statue in Lugano remains one of the few others erected in different places around the world.

    In May, a statue honoring Satoshi Nakamoto was unveiled in the town of Fornelli, Italy. The statue, fully funded by the municipality, followed a previous Satoshi statue in Tokyo.

    Recently, the crypto community marked 15 years of Satoshi's legendary quote, "If you dont believe me or dont get it, i dont have time to try to convince you, sorry," which was said when Bitcoin was just $0.07.

    Fast forward to the present, Bitcoin price trades in six figures, currently at $113,583, and has entered mainstream, with expanding institutional adoption.

