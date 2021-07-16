Whales Move 14,550 BTC to Binance, Bitcoin Selling Pressure Is High: CryptoQuant CEO

Whales moved 14,550 Bitcoins to Binance on Thursday; as per recent analytics data, 4,518.409 BTC were deposited within an hour

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to a recent tweet by popular CryptoQuant analytics vendor, on July 15, a staggering amount of the flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, was deposited to the Binance exchange by crypto whales: 14,550.78 coins.

Half a billion USD in Bitcoin moved to exchanges for sale

That is the equivalent of $456,801,367. A total of 4,518.409 BTC from that amount was moved to Binance within an hour, totaling $141,849,124.

That is the biggest inflow of BTC made to Binance within a single hour since May 20.

Earlier, Glassnode and Santiment analytics agency reported that large amounts of Bitcoin were being withdrawn from centralized trading venues into cold storage wallets. That signified a chance to eliminate Bitcoin selling pressure and a higher chance of a price surge in the near term.

However, the fact that whales were depositing Bitcoin to Binance and other exchanges, as shown below, indicates the opposite.

On July 15, the flagship digital asset went down from the $32,500 zone to $31,175, as per data provided by CoinMarketCap. By now, BTC has recovered a little and is changing hands at $31,419.

Whales are depositing Bitcoin to exchanges

Co-founder and CEO of CryptoQuant Ki Young Ju has taken to his Twitter page to opine that he believes Bitcoin selling pressure seems to be high.

A CryptoQuant article, a link to which was attached to the post, contains several charts that show crypto whales moving their Bitcoins to crypto exchanges.

Bitcoin Whale Ratio rises to 0.59, here is why it is bad for BTC

Four days ago, U.Today reported that the Bitcoin Whale Ratio across multiple crypto exchanges surged to 0.59, as per data shared by CryptoQuant.

This Bitcoin-related ratio shows the size of the 10 largest BTC moves to and from trading platforms.

When this index surges, it means that selling pressure from crypto whales is going up. This may demonstrate that the Bitcoin price could start declining soon.