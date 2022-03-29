Waves TVL Faces 38% Increase, Hits $4 Billion Threshold After Price Rallies by 530%

Tue, 03/29/2022 - 11:53
article image
Arman Shirinyan
More funds are flowing into Waves as it rallies to new local highs
Waves TVL Faces 38% Increase, Hits $4 Billion Threshold After Price Rallies by 530%
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The total value of funds locked on Waves smart contracts platforms increases massively after the token's price spikes by more than 60% in the last 24 hours, as DeFiLIama reports. The total growth since March's bottom is currently at approximately 530%.

Waves TVL spike

As the decentralized services tracker suggests, the total value of funds locked on the blockchain exceeds $4.18, which makes Waves one of the biggest TVL providers on Ethereum network.

TVL Data
Source: DeFiLIama

Waves is placed eighth among the presented chains at the top. The biggest TVL provided for Ethereum is still Terra (LUNA) with $28.4 billion, while Binance Chain is in second place with $13 billion in TVL provided.

Projects on Waves blockchain, like Neutrino and Vires Finance, are the largest TVL providers for the network, with a total of $4.29 billion of locked funds, which puts the dominance of first and the second places at around 99%.

Waves price action

The cryptocurrency gained a spotlight on the market after a mind-blowing price performance, which ended with a 530% rally since the bottom reached in March. Shortly after the slight recovery of the market in general, Waves, for whatever reason, reached the September's high of $34.

Related
Shiba Inu Comes Back with Massive 30% Spike in March, Whales' Transactions Increase by 349%

According to both the technical and fundamental analysis, there were no signs of such a rapid and strong price increase in a matter of days for Waves as no major updates have been made or planned.

The most likely reason behind the 530% and 60% pumps is speculative interest toward the coin that remains actual thanks to the DeFi industry and would have recently attracted institutional funds in a similar way to blockchains like Cardano or Solana.

About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

