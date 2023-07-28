Warren Leads Bipartisan Crypto Crime Fight

Fri, 07/28/2023 - 20:28
article image
Alex Dovbnya
U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Roger Marshall, with support from Senators Joe Manchin and Lindsey Graham, are spearheading the bipartisan Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act
Warren Leads Bipartisan Crypto Crime Fight
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A renewed bipartisan effort is underway in the United States Senate, led by Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), and supported by Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), to combat criminal activity facilitated by cryptocurrencies. 

The initiative, which has been dubbed the Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act, seeks to fortify national security by enforcing stricter regulation of digital assets, aligning the crypto ecosystem with the existing frameworks that oversee the broader financial system.

The proposal for stricter cryptocurrency regulation comes amid growing concerns about the use of digital assets for illegal activities. 

Related
Solana (SOL) Founder Slams Ethereum Community, Here's Reason

The lawmakers are worried about how digital assets are being misused. Cryptocurrencies have been linked to all sorts of illegal activities, from funding weapons programs to helping criminals evade the law. They aim to eliminate these activities by introducing measures that would extend the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) responsibilities, including the Know-Your-Customer requirements, to various digital asset network participants, such as wallet providers, miners, and validators.

Furthermore, the bill plans to strengthen the enforcement of BSA compliance and mitigate the illicit finance risks of digital asset ATMs. According to reports, in 2022, illicit digital asset transactions peaked at an all-time high of $20 billion.

In an unexpected twist on the political stage, the bill has attracted applause from key players in the banking world. The Bank Policy Institute and the Massachusetts Bankers Association are stepping onto the same side of the arena as Senator Warren, a known critic of Wall Street and the crypto industry. It appears that on this issue, these former adversaries have found common ground -- a mutual desire to steer cryptocurrencies into safer harbors.

#Elizabeth Warren #Cryptocurrency Crime
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for July 28
07/28/2023 - 19:00
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for July 28
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Shiba Inu's Shibarium: Summer Heatwave or Just Hot Air?
07/28/2023 - 18:51
Shiba Inu's Shibarium: Summer Heatwave or Just Hot Air?
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP Community Reacts as SEC Chair Avoids Discussing Ripple Case
07/28/2023 - 17:05
XRP Community Reacts as SEC Chair Avoids Discussing Ripple Case
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide