Solana (SOL) Founder Slams Ethereum Community, Here's Reason

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The rivalry between the Solana (SOL) ecosystem and the Ethereum community is taking an ugly turn and has degenerated to the founder of the former protocol, Anatoly Yakovenko, calling the former out on Twitter for spreading falsehoods about one of the most important aspects of its operational performance.

According to the alarm raised by Toly, as he is known on Twitter, the Ethereum community claimed that Solana has run out of Transactions Per Second (TPS), a claim which, if left unaddressed, can spark fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) that can impact the protocol in a significant way.

The Solana founder said in the tweet, "It's disappointing that members in and out of the Ethereum community spread many false rumors about Solana Labs. One of them is that Solana Labs has run out of tps. This is comical but one that has required me to address it for some team members who now know that we have hundreds of millions of tps and plenty more of compute units."

While Solana was launched with one unofficial mantra to help displace the Ethereum blockchain, Toly said he loves competition and will love to play but with strict adherence to the facts binding players in the industry.

Rivalry in place of collaboration

It is not uncommon for the members of a competing protocol to banter with one another in the quest for supremacy. This rivalry characterized the relationship between members of the XRP community and the founder of the Cardano protocol, Charles Hoskinson.

The state of affairs between Cardano and XRP is milder now as Hoskinson extended the olive branch to the rival community as reported by U.Today a few weeks back.

Industry stakeholders have often advocated that communities and developers are meant to work together against a common challenge, which is the unclear regulation in the American crypto ecosystem, a push that will be more beneficial in place of rivalry.