Wakweli and Polygon Join Forces: Revolutionizing NFT Authenticity Through Web3 Infrastructure

Wakweli and Polygon to enhance Web3 infrastructure thanks to new authentication technology

Wakweli, a Web3 infrastructure protocol specializing in issuing authenticity certificates for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), has officially partnered with the Polygon blockchain platform.

This collaboration ensures compatibility between all digital assets on Polygon and Wakweli's certification system. NFT project holders on the chain can now request authenticity certificates for each asset.

Developers will also have access to advanced use case scenarios through Wakweli's platform and API, such as automatic certification requests during minting or obtaining more detailed certification data. Furthermore, the project aims to offer support for developers and project holders, while working together with Polygon toward a more secure digital ecosystem.

Wakweli's community-powered protocol employs a unique consensus method known as proof of democracy (PoD) to incentivize users to review certificate requests. All certified assets bear a green tick symbol, which is automatically displayed alongside the assets in marketplaces, assuring users of their authenticity.

Before partnering with Polygon, Wakweli secured $1.1 million in funding from early backers, including VCs and angel investors.

Wakweli's infrastructure platform combats fraud in the expanding Web3 ecosystem by issuing authenticity certificates for NFTs and other tokenized assets. In its first funding round in 2023, Wakweli raised over $1.1 million from investors.

Polygon Labs focuses on developing Ethereum scaling solutions for Polygon protocols, working with ecosystem developers to provide scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchain infrastructure for Web3. The company has developed a range of protocols, including Layer 2s, sidechains, hybrid chains, app-specific chains, enterprise chains and data availability protocols.

Polygon Labs' scaling solutions have been widely adopted, with over 211 million unique addresses, more than 1.12 million smart contracts created and 2.36 billion total transactions processed to date.