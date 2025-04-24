Advertisement
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Jumps 45% in Volume as XRP Price Faces Crucial Reset

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 24/04/2025 - 12:53
    Ripple Labs' RLUSD soars 45% in volume as market consolidation begins
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Ripple stablecoin (RLUSD) has registered a significant rise in its volume as more investors looking to make crypto purchases are leaning toward it. RLUSD jumped by a notable 45% in the last 24 hours amid the ongoing consolidation on the market.

    RLUSD sees strong uptick as investors seek stability

    According to CoinMarketCap data, the increase resulted in over $113.28 million in volume for the stablecoin, which has been operating for less than five months.

    The development signals that the relatively new stablecoin has continued to gain traction among market participants. This is as the broader crypto market continues to experience volatility and interest in assets to accumulate shifts among investors.

    Generally, users in the digital currency space convert their fiat currency or digital coins to stablecoins to purchase or deploy an asset of interest. Hence, the uptick in RLUSD’s trading volume implies that users are comfortable with the coin’s stability and performance.

    This is particularly significant considering that the stablecoin space has market leaders like Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC) as dominant players.

    Meanwhile, Ripple’s native currency, XRP, has not been able to mirror RLUSD’s performance in the last 24 hours. XRP's trading volume has plummeted by 21.16% to $4.36 billion, and its price has followed the same downward trajectory.

    XRP’s attempt to rally to $2.30 faced rejection at $2.29, and the coin found it hard to reclaim this level. As of press time, XRP was changing hands at $2.14, representing a 5.45% decline within the period.

    Crucial moment ahead for XRP’s price action

    Despite this setback for XRP, DonAltL, an expert trader in the crypto space, remains bullish on the coin's price outlook. He maintains that XRP has the potential to post a new all-time high (ATH).

    XRP, which has emerged as one of the most resilient altcoins in the top 20, has posted a strong recovery lately. The coin recently eliminated a death cross setup to rebound and set up for a possible breakout. XRP’s ability to breach the $2.30 resistance level could signal a new direction for the coin.

    #RLUSD
