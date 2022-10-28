Vitalik Buterin Believes Elon Musk's Twitter Office Should Be Moved to Switzerland

Fri, 10/28/2022 - 09:37
article image
Yuri Molchan
Ethereum co-founder believes that Twitter's headquarters should be located in Switzerland, here's possible reason for this
Vitalik Buterin Believes Elon Musk's Twitter Office Should Be Moved to Switzerland
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

In a recent tweet, economist and former Bloomberg columnist Noah Smith said he believes Elon Musk should move the headquarters of Twitter that he has just bought to Oakland.

Ethereum co-founder and frontman Vitalik Buterin tweeted in response that he has always believed the Twitter head office should be located in Switzerland.

It may be possible that Vitalik thought of the microblogging platform as a "crypto company" because of Jack Dorsey's high interest in Bitcoin even before BTC and ETH tipping features were introduced. And now, after Musk closed the Twitter purchase deal, the DOGE army is expecting that he will implement Dogecoin as a payment and/or tipping option on Twitter.

It is possible that Vitalik had Zug in Switzerland, known as the world's "Crypto Valley."

Doge price drops and rises again as Musk finally buys Twitter

On Thursday, Oct. 27, Elon Musk changed his bio section on his Twitter page to "Twitter Chief' and posted a video of himself entering the head office of Twitter, carrying a sink ("let that sink in," he wrote jokingly). A video of him drinking coffee with the staff in the company's coffee bar followed.

Today, as he tweeted "the bird is freed" about four hours ago, it became known that the three highest-ranking executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal, were fired from their positions.

Curiously, despite the massive price surge of Dogecoin over the past few days and rising hopes of the DOGE community that the meme coin will finally be adopted by Twitter as a payment/tipping option, the price of Dogecoin slipped instead. However, by now DOGE has started going up.

Related
Dogecoin Suddenly Spikes After Yesterday's Fall

CZ Binance sends Musk $500 million for Twitter purchase

Earlier today, Chinese crypto blogger and journalist Colin Wu spread the word about Elon Musk, and his Twitter deal has at least one crypto investor now.

This is the head of Binance exchange Changpeng Zhao (CZ), who sent Musk $500 million two days ago.

The total amount of funds paid by Musk to take over the Twitter giant is $44 billion.

#Elon Musk #Dogecoin News #Twitter
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu: Mysterious Whales Move Trillions of SHIB as Transactions Jump 154%
10/28/2022 - 09:52
Shiba Inu: Mysterious Whales Move Trillions of SHIB as Transactions Jump 154%
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Dogecoin Suddenly Spikes After Yesterday's Fall
10/28/2022 - 09:23
Dogecoin Suddenly Spikes After Yesterday's Fall
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ripple Released 3 Billion XRP from Escrow in Q3, Here's What Happened to Most of Them
10/28/2022 - 08:51
Ripple Released 3 Billion XRP from Escrow in Q3, Here's What Happened to Most of Them
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev