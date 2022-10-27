Dogecoin Jumps 11% as Twitter Brings This NFT Feature

Thu, 10/27/2022 - 21:50
Wahid Pessarlay
Dogecoin has been on a bull hike for a few days now while Twitter brings a new NFT feature
The top memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) saw an 11% jump in the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap (CMC) data. The price increase comes as Twitter just announced a further development in the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Per data provided by CMC, DOGE is trading at roughly $0.08, at the time of writing. The number one memecoin — supported by the billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk — is up by 11% in the past 24 hours while its seven-day jump is higher than 35%, hitting a 10-week-high.

It’s important to note that Dogecoin’s hash rate hit a seven-month-high of 815 TerraHashes per second (TH/S) on Oct. 18, as reported by U.Today.

New feature in the middle of a drama

The billionaire CEO of the American electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer has been trying to buy the micro-blogging platform Twitter for $44 billion. As the deal comes closer, Twitter developed some crypto announcements in the past week.

On Thursday, Twitter announced the testing of “NFT Tweet Tiles.” According to the tweet, digital collectibles from Rarible, Magic Eden, Dapper Labs and Jump Trade NFT will be displayed with their details.

The development comes just four days after the famous tech blogger Jane Manchun Wong revealed that “Twitter is working on a wallet prototype that supports crypto deposit and withdrawal,” according to a U.Today report.

