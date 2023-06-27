Vital Shibarium Update Announced by Top SHIB Team Member

Tue, 06/27/2023 - 14:45
Yuri Molchan
LucieSHIB reminded community that this update promised by Shytoshi Kusama is coming soon
Vital Shibarium Update Announced by Top SHIB Team Member
A content marketing specialist of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, known to the community as @LucieSHIB, has taken to Twitter to remind the SHIB army that a major update from Shytoshi Kusama is coming soon – the "Worldpaper." It is crucial for spreading the word about SHIB and its ecosystem around the crypto space.

Importance of "Worldpaper"

Lucie posted a quote from a recent blog post published by lead developer Shytoshi Kusama, where he explained what the "Worldpaper" will be about. He stated that this document will be unveiled together with the Shibarium Layer 2 protocol mainnet or right before it.

The "World paper" will be a comprehensive guide to all the aspects of SHIB, "the ecosystem of tokens, products, platforms and services." They will include SHIB, BONE, LEASH, TREAT and a stablecoin called SHI (still not released), but it will not be limited to those.

Aside from that, in the document, Shytoshi promised to provide an explanation of the long-term plan for "full and complete decentralization," the identities of the new official partners of SHIB and all the details the SHIB community "wants and craves."

It is very different from the "Woofpaper," which is about "saving/changing the world via decentralization."

Shytoshi Kusama Changes His Profile Pic, Hinting Changes Coming Soon – Shibarium?

Saying goodbye soon

Shytoshi also broke the news that as soon as Shibarium and all the other projects planned by the mysterious SHIB founder Ryoshi are completed, he will step away, since his position, "whatever you want to term it," will not be necessary any more. There will be a multi-token governance run by the community from that point on, with no official leader necessary for the SHIB ecosystem.

No precise date has been named for the release of the "Worldpaper" yet, though.

