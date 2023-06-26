Shytoshi Kusama Changes His Profile Pic, Hinting Changes Coming Soon – Shibarium?

Lead developer of SHIB sends threatening message to fudders as he changes his profile picture on Telegram

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The lead developer of Shiba Inu, known under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama, has changed his avatar picture on Telegram, which can be seen in the official "Shibarium Tech" channel.

New profile pic of Shytoshi

This fact was also noticed by a member of the SHIB team, a content marketing specialist who goes by the name Lucie. Shytoshi Kusama (even look at his pseudonym) is known for his inclination to make statements in the style of Eastern philosophy, and he often seems to like to leave his followers guessing if his actions have any hidden sense. He usually changes his statuses on social media to indicate that work reaches a certain important point or that changes are coming.

This time, he has put up a new profile picture for his Telegram account, featuring a Shiba Inu silhouette between blooming Sakura trees; the picture looks as if it was taken from an NFT or an old-school graphics style PC game.

Considering all the recent statements by Shytoshi, Lucie and some of the SHIB developers, it may be correct to assume that the launch of the Shibarium mainnet is inching closer, hence, the new profile pic.

Among the possible rough dates for the release, July, August and September have been named. July is merely a few days away.

Shytoshi slams Shibarium fudders in message

The Shiba Inu community on Twitter has been discussing the recent message that Shytoshi Kusama addressed to haters of himself, SHIB and Shibarium. The screenshot of this Telegram message is spreading around Twitter today.

In the message, Shytoshi has again reacted to the recent wave of hate and criticism regarding the delays in the Shibarium release. He stated that "every single fudder will be utterly rekt," certainly scaring them to death with this "curse."