    Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Reveals When Bitcoin Will Enter 'Banana Zone'

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Legendary trader Peter Brandt has revealed that Bitcoin's explosive 'Banana Zone' parabolic rise will only be triggered once the cryptocurrency surpasses this crucial mark
    Thu, 17/10/2024 - 14:22
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Peter Brandt, who is considered a legend and veteran of the financial markets and has been active for over 50 years, recently made a bold prediction regarding Bitcoin (BTC)

    Brandt's prediction revolves around the "Banana Zone" phenomenon, which has been heavily influenced by Raoul Pal this year. The "banana zone" is a theoretical period on the market when the price of an asset follows a trajectory reminiscent of a banana, i.e., parabolically rising and expanding. 

    Pal has long speculated that Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market in general will enter a "banana zone" this cycle. Although it has not happened yet, the former Goldman Sachs top manager is not giving up and insists that such a time will come, but according to his latest take, "no talk of yellow fruit until we cleanly break $70,000." 

    At the time, Peter Brandt weighed in with his views on when the major cryptocurrency might enter a period of unbridled parabolic growth, and if Pal is waiting until $70,000 is secured, Brandt is waiting for $72,000. 

    Preparatory work

    The logic behind such an assessment may be that this is almost a relevant all-time high for the price of Bitcoin, which was only reached in March this year. 

    Following Brandt's logic, we can say that until the cryptocurrency shows bullish ambitions right next to its historical high, talk of a "banana zone" is premature.

    So, while the "banana zone" is yet to come, in the meantime, all eyes will be on the $72,000 mark on the Bitcoin price chart.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

