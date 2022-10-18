Veteran Trader John Bollinger Says Litecoin's Bullish Momentum Has Fizzled Away

Litecoin’s bullish momentum has likely fizzled out. Veteran trader John Bollinger explains why

Veteran trader John Bollinger claims that Litecoin’s bullish momentum has fizzled out in a recent tweet.

Image by tradingview.com

As reported by U.Today, Bollinger noted that the popular altcoin was forming a Bollinger squeeze on its weekly chart. The cryptocurrency had been trading in a tight range for roughly half a year.

The Bollinger band squeeze usually takes place after a long period of anemic price action.

However, Bollinger now explains that there was a prolonged setup, which is usually not a good sign.

Ads

In a follow-up tweet, the legendary trader suggests that Litecoin failed to stage a comeback due to losing any relevance.

When asked why he picked the O.G. altcoin, Bollinger said that trading LTC “just worked for him.”