Velas (VLX) Expands on Solana (SOL) Blockchain, Introduces Ethereum (ETH) Compatibility

Mon, 01/11/2021 - 16:00
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Velas (VLX) blockchain system will harness Solana (SOL) codebase and reach compatibility with Ethereum (ETH)
Velas (VLX) Expands on Solana (SOL) Blockchain, Introduces Ethereum (ETH) Compatibility
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Velas (VLX), a high-performance blockchain ecosystem, has shared details of its partnership with Solana (SOL), a pioneering sharded decentralized network well known for its 65,000 txs per second throughput.

Velas (VLX) starts using Solana (SOL) codebase

According to a recent press release shared with U.Today by Velas, its team inked a partnership with Solana (SOL) blockchain. Velas starts using Solana's codebase to build a new high-performance blockchain ecosystem.

The Velas team highlights that the new collaboration will result in building a blockchain framework with previously unseen technical metrics:

Velas will expand upon the Solana codebase in order to obtain and leverage one of the fastest blockchain frameworks in the entire crypto industry, far exceeding previous framework speeds and those of competitors.

As covered by U.Today previously, Velas (VLX) recently launched iteration 3.0 of its ecosystem. It includes BitOrbit, a decentralized social media platform and Velas Wallet, a multi-currency crypto storage instrument.

In addition, Velas (VLX) platform moves to an AIDPOS, a novel consensus solution. AIDPOS will leverage machine learning mechanisms to adjust blockchain operations to changing conditions.

Velas (VLX) becomes EVM-compatible, migrates to open-source development

Then, Velas shared its plans to switch to an open-source approach to the development of its own codebase.

Another siginificant milestone for Velas (VLX) is accomplished in terms of a cross-blockchain interoperability. The new blockchain system by Velas (VLX) supports compatibility with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).

As a result, all Ethereum-based decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial protocols (DeFis) can be seamlessly run on Velas.

Furthermore, Ethereum (ETH) developers will see their dApps working far faster on Velas than on every first-gen programmatic blockchain.

