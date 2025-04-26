First XRP ETF Goes Live In Brazil: How Will Price React?

Brazil’s B3 stock exchange has officially launched the world's first spot XRP ETF, a significant milestone for both XRP and the broader crypto investment landscape.

Advertisement

The new ETF, XRPH11, is managed by Hashdex and administered by Genial Investimentos. It offers investors a regulated, secure, and efficient gateway to XRP exposure without the need to directly hold or manage the token.

Tracking the Nasdaq XRP Reference Price Index, XRPH11 is designed to invest at least 95% of its assets directly in XRP or XRP-related derivatives.

This marks a significant milestone both for XRP institutional adoption and the crypto market in general.

Advertisement

At press time, XRP is traded at $2.2, marking a significant loss to yesterday's price level. However, despite a weak market performance, the current price level may convince traders to buy the dip, resulting in major trend shift.

XRP futures and the future of XRP ETFs

Meanwhile, in the U.S., CME Group intends to list XRP futures as part of its expanding suite of crypto products. Set to go live on May 19, pending regulatory review, the XRP futures will be cash-settled, allowing traders to speculate on XRP prices without handling the actual token.

The contracts will use the CME CF XRP-Dollar Reference Rate, calculated daily from major crypto exchanges, ensuring a transparent and consistent settlement process.

The SEC held a crypto roundtable on April 25, marking Chair Atkins' first public address since taking office. While his comments hinted at a more collaborative regulatory approach, the SEC remains silent regarding the Ripple case.

On April 10, the SEC and Ripple filed a joint motion to pause the appeal related to the ruling on Programmatic Sales of XRP, signaling possible settlement discussions.

The next key development will be whether Judge Analisa Torres grants a motion to vacate the injunction against Ripple’s institutional sales and potentially reduce Ripple's penalty.