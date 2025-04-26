Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    First XRP ETF Goes Live In Brazil: How Will Price React?

    By Dan Burgin
    Sat, 26/04/2025 - 10:11
    XRP ETFs are one step closer to the U.S.
    Advertisement
    First XRP ETF Goes Live In Brazil: How Will Price React?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Brazil’s B3 stock exchange has officially launched the world's first spot XRP ETF, a significant milestone for both XRP and the broader crypto investment landscape.

    Advertisement

    The new ETF, XRPH11, is managed by Hashdex and administered by Genial Investimentos. It offers investors a regulated, secure, and efficient gateway to XRP exposure without the need to directly hold or manage the token.

    Tracking the Nasdaq XRP Reference Price Index, XRPH11 is designed to invest at least 95% of its assets directly in XRP or XRP-related derivatives.

    HOT Stories
    $500,000,000 in Bitcoin Through Coinbase — What's Happening?
    Will XRP Hit $3? Key Resistance Breakout Could Trigger Rally
    23,000,000 RLUSD Minted by Ripple in 24 Hours: Details
    Cardano (ADA) at Crossroads: Two Key Levels in Play
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    This marks a significant milestone both for XRP institutional adoption and the crypto market in general.

    Advertisement

    At press time, XRP is traded at $2.2, marking a significant loss to yesterday's price level. However, despite a weak market performance, the current price level may convince traders to buy the dip, resulting in major trend shift. 

    XRP futures and the future of XRP ETFs

    Meanwhile, in the U.S., CME Group intends to list XRP futures as part of its expanding suite of crypto products. Set to go live on May 19, pending regulatory review, the XRP futures will be cash-settled, allowing traders to speculate on XRP prices without handling the actual token.

    The contracts will use the CME CF XRP-Dollar Reference Rate, calculated daily from major crypto exchanges, ensuring a transparent and consistent settlement process.

    Related
    XRP Will Have ‘Most Utility,’ CEO of Major ETF Issuer Says
    Wed, 04/23/2025 - 20:32
    XRP Will Have ‘Most Utility,’ CEO of Major ETF Issuer Says
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The SEC held a crypto roundtable on April 25, marking Chair Atkins' first public address since taking office. While his comments hinted at a more collaborative regulatory approach, the SEC remains silent regarding the Ripple case.

    On April 10, the SEC and Ripple filed a joint motion to pause the appeal related to the ruling on Programmatic Sales of XRP, signaling possible settlement discussions.

    The next key development will be whether Judge Analisa Torres grants a motion to vacate the injunction against Ripple’s institutional sales and potentially reduce Ripple's penalty.

    #XRP ETF #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 27, 2025 - 1:46
    DeFi Development Corp. Eyes $1 Billion Raise to Boost Solana Holdings
    News
    ByDan Burgin
    Price Analysis
    Apr 27, 2025 - 0:00
    XRP Price Prediction for April 27
    Price Analysis
    ByDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Exito Brings the 37th Edition of the Digital Transformation Summit to the UAE Physical Conference on 29th & 30th of April, 2025, in Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resorts
    Richard Heart Triumphs in Court After SEC Case Dismissed in Full
    Huma Surpasses $4 Billion in Transactions Just Two Weeks After Launching 2.0 on Solana
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Exito Brings the 37th Edition of the Digital Transformation Summit to the UAE Physical Conference on 29th & 30th of April, 2025, in Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resorts
    Richard Heart Triumphs in Court After SEC Case Dismissed in Full
    Huma Surpasses $4 Billion in Transactions Just Two Weeks After Launching 2.0 on Solana
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DeFi Development Corp. Eyes $1 Billion Raise to Boost Solana Holdings
    XRP Price Prediction for April 27
    $500,000,000 in Bitcoin Through Coinbase — What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD