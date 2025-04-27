Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    DeFi Development Corp. Eyes $1 Billion Raise to Boost Solana Holdings

    By Dan Burgin
    Sun, 27/04/2025 - 1:46
    Possible SOL price rebound incoming?
    Advertisement
    DeFi Development Corp. Eyes $1 Billion Raise to Boost Solana Holdings
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    DeFi Development Corp. (JNVR), formerly known as Janover, has filed a registration statement with the SEC to offer up to $1 billion worth of securities as it pivots deeper into a Solana-centric treasury strategy.

    Advertisement

    According to the filing, the proceeds from the offering, which includes common and preferred stock, debt instruments, warrants, and units, will be used for general corporate purposes, with a clear focus on acquiring more Solana.

    The firm has already invested $48.2 million into Solana as part of its updated corporate strategy, marking a sharp shift from its previous focus as a commercial real estate lending technology platform.

    HOT Stories
    $500,000,000 in Bitcoin Through Coinbase — What's Happening?
    Will XRP Hit $3? Key Resistance Breakout Could Trigger Rally
    23,000,000 RLUSD Minted by Ripple in 24 Hours: Details
    Cardano (ADA) at Crossroads: Two Key Levels in Play

    With this move, DeFi Development Corp. is positioning itself aggressively within the crypto ecosystem, betting heavily on Solana’s continued growth and adoption.

    Advertisement

    SOL high performance progresses 

    Data from DefiLlama shows that SOL earned $1.49 million in fees in the period under consideration. This was from its Total Value Locked assets worth $8.841 billion. Despite having a higher Total Value Locked of $58.741 billion, Ethereum could only manage chain fees of $1.09 million.

    Related
    Solana Outranks Ethereum in Key DeFi Profitability Metric
    Fri, 04/25/2025 - 13:24
    Solana Outranks Ethereum in Key DeFi Profitability Metric
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    his suggests that Solana is seeing more vigorous DeFi activity than Ethereum. This could signal that users are shifting increasingly toward Solana due to its cheaper and faster transaction throughput. As seen from the data, users are interacting less with Ethereum.

    According to CoinMarketCap data, SOL has recently reclaimed its key resistance level of $150 and has potential for a further rise. Solana's price was changing hands at $150.03 as of press time, representing a 0.98% increase in the last 24 hours.

    #DeFi News #Solana
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Apr 27, 2025 - 0:00
    XRP Price Prediction for April 27
    Price Analysis
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Apr 26, 2025 - 20:00
    $500,000,000 in Bitcoin Through Coinbase — What's Happening?
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Exito Brings the 37th Edition of the Digital Transformation Summit to the UAE Physical Conference on 29th & 30th of April, 2025, in Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resorts
    Richard Heart Triumphs in Court After SEC Case Dismissed in Full
    Huma Surpasses $4 Billion in Transactions Just Two Weeks After Launching 2.0 on Solana
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Exito Brings the 37th Edition of the Digital Transformation Summit to the UAE Physical Conference on 29th & 30th of April, 2025, in Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resorts
    Richard Heart Triumphs in Court After SEC Case Dismissed in Full
    Huma Surpasses $4 Billion in Transactions Just Two Weeks After Launching 2.0 on Solana
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DeFi Development Corp. Eyes $1 Billion Raise to Boost Solana Holdings
    XRP Price Prediction for April 27
    $500,000,000 in Bitcoin Through Coinbase — What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD