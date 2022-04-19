U.Today Website Now Listed on CryptoLinks Aggregator

U.Today is now listed on one of the biggest crypto-related website aggregators, CryptoLinks

You can now find the U.Today website and articles on the CryptoLinks aggregator. The website includes links for all important crypto-related websites, forums, airdrops and other useful data for investors.

The main goal of the website is to provide operative data on almost every event happening in the cryptocurrency industry, including airdrops from various projects, releases of new NFT collections and even releases of new staking platforms or solutions.

The CryptoLinks website essentially contains almost every crypto-related website or platform you will ever need. For those who are just entering the industry, you can find a complete list of websites that are legally exchanging fiat funds for digital assets.

CryptoLinks would also be useful for those who have gotten away from speculative trading and have begun earning in the cryptocurrency industry with alternative solutions including staking, liquidity providing or lending. A separate list of DeFi platforms and solutions will help in finding the best platforms for doing so.

Ads Ads

The platform even includes websites and projects that issue cryptocurrency cards that allow you to pay with digital assets for your daily needs thanks to automated processing and exchange.

In total, the website contains 54 categories with tens of websites included in them. U.Today is now listed in the Cryptocurrency news category with other major news and analytics providers.

According to CoinLinks data, the website uses its own organic analytic methodology for picking up websites by listing only high-quality websites with real traffic and high-quality materials.