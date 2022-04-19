U.Today Website Now Listed on CryptoLinks Aggregator

News
Tue, 04/19/2022 - 15:14
article image
Arman Shirinyan
U.Today is now listed on one of the biggest crypto-related website aggregators, CryptoLinks
U.Today Website Now Listed on CryptoLinks Aggregator
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

You can now find the U.Today website and articles on the CryptoLinks aggregator. The website includes links for all important crypto-related websites, forums, airdrops and other useful data for investors.

The main goal of the website is to provide operative data on almost every event happening in the cryptocurrency industry, including airdrops from various projects, releases of new NFT collections and even releases of new staking platforms or solutions.

The CryptoLinks website essentially contains almost every crypto-related website or platform you will ever need. For those who are just entering the industry, you can find a complete list of websites that are legally exchanging fiat funds for digital assets.

CryptoLinks
Source: CryptoLinks

CryptoLinks would also be useful for those who have gotten away from speculative trading and have begun earning in the cryptocurrency industry with alternative solutions including staking, liquidity providing or lending. A separate list of DeFi platforms and solutions will help in finding the best platforms for doing so.

The platform even includes websites and projects that issue cryptocurrency cards that allow you to pay with digital assets for your daily needs thanks to automated processing and exchange.

Related
243.6 Billion SHIB Scooped Up by Whales as Token Recovers from Recent Fall

In total, the website contains 54 categories with tens of websites included in them. U.Today is now listed in the Cryptocurrency news category with other major news and analytics providers.

According to CoinLinks data, the website uses its own organic analytic methodology for picking up websites by listing only high-quality websites with real traffic and high-quality materials.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Now Accepted by Porsche Dealer
04/19/2022 - 19:10
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Now Accepted by Porsche Dealer
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image 1.17 Trillion SHIB Whale Buys $4 Million in APE, $1.5 Million in SAND
04/19/2022 - 16:21
1.17 Trillion SHIB Whale Buys $4 Million in APE, $1.5 Million in SAND
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Beer Giant Anheuser-Busch Joins Metaverse Bandwagon
04/19/2022 - 16:05
Beer Giant Anheuser-Busch Joins Metaverse Bandwagon
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya