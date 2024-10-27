Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for October 27

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are back in the game at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

TON chart by CoinStats

TON/USD

The price of Toncoin (TON) has increased by 2.13% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of TON is going up after a false breakout of the local support of $4.909. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the growth may continue to the $5 area.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of TON is trading within yesterday's bar. In this regard, neither side is dominating.

All in all, an ongoing consolidation in the narrow range of $4.9-$5.1 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the rate of the altcoin has once again bounced off the support of $4.601. However, the accumulated energy is not enough for midterm growth. If bulls want to be back in the game, they need to restore the price to the $5.4 mark.

TON is trading at $4.94 at press time.