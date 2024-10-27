Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for October 27

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can growth of Toncoin (TON) start from current prices?
    Sun, 27/10/2024 - 16:18
    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for October 27
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Buyers are back in the game at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    TON chart by CoinStats

    TON/USD

    The price of Toncoin (TON) has increased by 2.13% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of TON is going up after a false breakout of the local support of $4.909. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the growth may continue to the $5 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the price of TON is trading within yesterday's bar. In this regard, neither side is dominating.

    Related
    XRP Price Prediction for October 26
    Sat, 10/26/2024 - 16:20
    XRP Price Prediction for October 26
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    All in all, an ongoing consolidation in the narrow range of $4.9-$5.1 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, the rate of the altcoin has once again bounced off the support of $4.601. However, the accumulated energy is not enough for midterm growth. If bulls want to be back in the game, they need to restore the price to the $5.4 mark.

    TON is trading at $4.94 at press time.

    #TON Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 27, 2024 - 16:02
    Cardano Founder Reveals Timeline for Cardano-Powered Nation
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Oct 27, 2024 - 15:47
    DOGE Price Prediction for October 27
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Aark Digital Offers 15% Bounty to Hacker Responsible for $1.5M Attack on Vaults
    Thailand Blockchain Week 2024 – "Invest, Innovate, Interconnect," The Largest Blockchain Event in Thailand
    Betarena Partners with IBC Group to Upgrade Web3 Media and Sports Engagement
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for October 27
    Cardano Founder Reveals Timeline for Cardano-Powered Nation
    DOGE Price Prediction for October 27
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD