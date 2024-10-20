Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for October 20

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect correction from Solana (SOL)?
    Sun, 20/10/2024 - 16:30
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for October 20
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The rates of most of the coins keep rising, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    SOL chart by CoinStats

    SOL/USD

    The price of Solana (SOL) has increased by 2.05% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL is near the local resistance of $160.64. However, if a breakout happens, the growth is likely to continue to the $165 zone soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, traders should pay attention to the level of $163.70.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for October 19
    Sat, 10/19/2024 - 16:04
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for October 19
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If the daily bar closes around that mark, the energy might be enough for an ongoing upward move to the $175-$180 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, the rate of SOL is on the way to test the local level of $163.70. If buyers' pressure continues, one can expect a breakout, followed by a move to the $190 area.

    SOL is trading at $159.11 at press time.

    #Solana Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 20, 2024 - 16:15
    176 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Transfer Stuns World's Largest Exchange
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Oct 20, 2024 - 16:00
    Shiba Inu's Burn Rate Skyrockets 880% as 320 Million SHIB Vanish: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Talisman Brings More Users and Liquidity to Polkadot with Cross-Chain Swaps
    Limited-Edition $DOG Plushies to Launch on October 19, 2024, Bridging Digital and Physical Collectibles
    Ape On Launches Innovative Token Locking for Secure Project Launches on Solana
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for October 20
    176 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Transfer Stuns World's Largest Exchange
    Shiba Inu's Burn Rate Skyrockets 880% as 320 Million SHIB Vanish: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD