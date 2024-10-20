Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for October 20

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The rates of most of the coins keep rising, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

SOL chart by CoinStats

SOL/USD

The price of Solana (SOL) has increased by 2.05% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL is near the local resistance of $160.64. However, if a breakout happens, the growth is likely to continue to the $165 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, traders should pay attention to the level of $163.70.

If the daily bar closes around that mark, the energy might be enough for an ongoing upward move to the $175-$180 range.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the rate of SOL is on the way to test the local level of $163.70. If buyers' pressure continues, one can expect a breakout, followed by a move to the $190 area.

SOL is trading at $159.11 at press time.