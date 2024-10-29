Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    BNB and SOL Price Prediction for October 29

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has growth of Binance Coin (BNB) and Solana (SOL) ended yet?
    Tue, 29/10/2024 - 14:54
    
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bulls remain more powerful than bears, according to CoinMarketCap.

    BNB/USD

    BNB/USD

    The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has increased by 1.34% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, one should pay attention to the resistance level of $616. 

    If the bar gets close to it and fixes above, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $640-$650 range soon.

    Binance Coin (BNB) is trading at $605.20 at press time.

    SOL/USD

    The price of Solana (SOL) has followed BNB, going up by 1.38%.

    Image by TradingView

    From the technical point of view, the rate of SOL is looking less bullish than BNB. If today's bar closes far from its peak, sellers may get back in the game, which may lead to a correction to the $170 range.

    SOL is trading at $178.45 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

