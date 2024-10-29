BNB and SOL Price Prediction for October 29

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls remain more powerful than bears, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has increased by 1.34% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, one should pay attention to the resistance level of $616.

If the bar gets close to it and fixes above, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $640-$650 range soon.

Binance Coin (BNB) is trading at $605.20 at press time.

SOL/USD

The price of Solana (SOL) has followed BNB, going up by 1.38%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, the rate of SOL is looking less bullish than BNB. If today's bar closes far from its peak, sellers may get back in the game, which may lead to a correction to the $170 range.

SOL is trading at $178.45 at press time.