    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for October 24

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has rate of Cardano (ADA) found reversal zone yet?
    Thu, 24/10/2024 - 13:49
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market is again mostly green, according to CoinStats.

    ADA chart by CoinStats

    ADA/USD

    The rate of Cardano (ADA) has dropped by 3.87% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ADA is trading near its local support level of $0.3396. If nothing changes by the end of the day, there is a chance to see a further correction to the $0.3350 zone soon.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the rate is falling after yesterday's bearish closure. 

    If the daily candle closes below $0.3423 and with no long wick, the drop may continue to the $0.33-$0.3350 range.

    Image by TradingView

    Sellers are also more powerful than buyers on the weekly chart. If bulls cannot seize the initiative soon, one can expect a support breakout, followed by a decline to the $0.32 area.

    ADA is trading at $0.3426 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction
    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

