XRP Price Might Be in Danger Zone: Possible Scenarios

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The price of popular cryptocurrency XRP may be on the verge of a free fall. Such assumptions are inspired by the worrying price action of XRP that has occurred in the last few hours.

Advertisement

As can be seen on the price chart of the seventh largest cryptocurrency, it has seen a dramatic drop of around 2.38% in just two hours today. As a result, the key price support level represented by the 200-day moving average has been lost. What is even more painful is that it was lost on the daily chart, which adds to the severity of the situation due to the time frame.

However, this is not the end of the drama, as the price of XRP followed this drop with a bearish retest of the 50-day moving average on the weekly chart.

Advertisement

The last time something like this happened was perhaps the April-May performance of the popular cryptocurrency when, after weeks of testing this band as resistance, the price of XRP failed to break through and saw a massive sell-off that resulted in a low of $0.3823 in early July.

In total, the drop was nearly 33% and hundreds of millions of dollars in liquidations for bullish XRP traders.

Whether such a development is possible remains a matter of speculation. Despite the negative omens, the cryptocurrency market seems to be more on the bullish side with, for example, $2.2 billion in crypto investment products last week - the biggest figure since July.

However, if XRP continues this momentum, it could mean a trend of its own for the popular cryptocurrency, and a hidden narrative not yet known to a wider audience.