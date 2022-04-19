First Australian Bitcoin ETF to Launch Next and Expectedly Bring $1 Billion to Industry

Australia is getting ready for the listing of its first Bitcoin ETF

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Australia is getting ready to enter the list of the first countries that have implemented a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded product as the ETF is expected to start trading on Cboe equities trading venue as traders and analysts expect that $1 billion will flow into the country's first Bitcoin ETF, per Financial Review .

ASX Clear stated that at least four market participants will provide enough liquidity for the products and cover settlement risks for such a highly volatile and risky asset as Bitcoin.

According to the chief risk officer at ASX, listing and opening for public trading is ready as they are at the minimum number of clearing participants. Seven days after the regulatory approval of ASX Clear, market participants will be notified. In this period, various market participants are going to prepare for live trading, including the intensive work of brokers, cleaners, market makers and investors.

Ads Ads

Trading of the Cosmos Asset Management Bitcoin ETF is expected on the exchange until the end of April.

Cosmos's product is not tied to the spot Bitcoin price and is in fact a reflection of the Purpose Bitcoin ETF listed in Canada, which was actually the first Bitcoin ETP.