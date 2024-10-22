Advertisement
    Why Is the New Era of TON Tokens Mistakenly Labeled as Meme Coins?

    article image
    Gracy Chen
    The next generation of tokens is surfacing from the TON blockchain
    Tue, 22/10/2024 - 14:49
    The era of meme coin mania may be waning. While new meme coins continue to pour into the market every day, they often struggle to maintain momentum. Even the buzz surrounding political tokens — propelled by the upcoming U.S. elections — has not prevented their value from plummeting. Meanwhile, renowned names like DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE stand their ground but no longer seize the limelight as they once did. The collective attention has shifted, and the next generation of tokens is surfacing — not from the usual platforms but from the TON blockchain.

    Tokens like NOT, DOGS, CATI, and HMSTR represent a distinct evolution. Unlike conventional meme coins, these tokens aren’t built around stories, mascots, or viral trends. They don’t only rely on quirky branding like traditional meme coins, yet they’ve managed to capture the market’s imagination in unexpected ways. Rather than being instantly accessible, these tokens are often distributed to the community through airdrops before Token Generation Events (TGEs), remaining unavailable for purchase until their official launch. Uniquely, these tokens don’t even have a smart contract until they hit the market — a concept that defies crypto norms yet resonates with many newcomers entering the crypto world for the first time.

    Why are these tokens thriving?

    The surge in interest stems not from get-rich-quick schemes but from shrewd community-building and sheer momentum. Right out of the gate, TON-related tokens find their way onto major exchanges — a feat that most traditional meme tokens could only dream of. Millions of users flock in, not for immediate profits but for a new kind of participation and engagement.

    The evolution of TON tokens: From gimmicks to gamification

    Consider tokens such as HMSTR, which signal the dawn of a new era in crypto. While the success of HMSTR appears revolutionary, its origins trace back to Notcoin — a simple app where users earned tokens by tapping on a button. What started as a basic exercise soon progressed. The mechanics of Notcoin were subsequently incorporated into a more intricate game, Hamster Kombat, which engaged tens of millions of users. Hamster Kombat expanded on Notcoin's groundwork by introducing fundamental gaming elements, utilizing gamification techniques familiar to mobile game enthusiasts.

    The key differentiator? The seamless blend of the addictive simplicity of mobile gaming and blockchain innovation. Much like traditional meme coins relied on their jokesters’ mascots, Hamster Kombat carved out its niche in the GameFi space, fortified by a robust referral program and seamless integration with the Telegram and TON ecosystems. This evolution is more than just a fresh take on meme coins; it’s a compelling fusion of entertainment and crypto, opening doors to new user experiences.

    The genius of Pavel Durov: Reviving old ideas with new vision

    Years ago, back in 2019, VK.com, a social network, attempted something similar with VKcoin. Users could "mine" coins by simply pressing a button. It was enjoyable initially, but lacking a concrete plan for subsequent steps, the project fizzled out. It turned out to be a brief experiment, more of a jest than a significant undertaking.

    Now, Pavel Durov is revisiting that same concept with Telegram, but this time it’s much more than a game. Telegram is aiming to be the first messenger app that fully integrates blockchain technology, something that even giants like Facebook — now Meta — failed to pull off. The concept behind tokens like Notcoin and HMSTR isn’t revolutionary, but the execution is. By building on these simple ideas and infusing them with solid blockchain fundamentals, Telegram is staking its claim as a pioneer in Web3.

    Community is king: Moving beyond speculation

    At its core, the success of these tokens isn’t solely about astute marketing or capitalizing on a trend. It hinges on the resilience of their communities. The era of token sales as the ultimate objective is in the past. Presently, the primary focus is fostering dedicated, actively engaged user communities. With a vast number of dynamic participants, generating revenue through collaborations or advertising becomes notably simpler than persuading individuals to purchase yet another token.

    The latest trend in Web3 marketing focuses on rewarding user engagement. Instead of making hollow promises or relying too heavily on gimmicks, projects are offering real value through tokens tied to meaningful activities. It's a shift that could change the game for how blockchain projects build and sustain their user bases.

    The bigger picture: A new future for Telegram and TON

    The TON blockchain’s evolution is not just about creating a buzz. It’s about rethinking what’s possible in a digital ecosystem. As Telegram looks towards a potential IPO in 2026, every move it makes with TON is setting the stage for something much larger. With a thriving community and an expanding user base, Telegram is positioning itself as a serious player in the Web3 space.

    In the end, the rise of tokens like HMSTR and DOGS isn’t just about innovation. It’s a testament to the power of community and the importance of revisiting ideas that worked before—but with a fresh perspective. It’s a story of persistence, adaptation, and a refusal to follow the same old path. For TON and Telegram, it’s not just about catching up. It’s about rewriting the rules of the game.

    About the author
    article image
    Gracy Chen

    Gracy Chen is the Managing Director of the crypto derivatives exchange Bitget, where she oversees market expansion, business strategy, and corporate development. 

    Before her role at Bitget, Gracy gained seven years of experience running two successful fintech and VR startups and held executive positions at the unicorn company Accumulus. Gracy was also an early investor in BitKeep (rebranded as Bitget Wallet), Asia's leading decentralized wallet.   

    In 2015, Gracy was honored as a Global Shaper by the World Economic Forum. She graduated from the National University of Singapore and is currently pursuing an MBA degree at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

