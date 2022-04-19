After Bitcoin Drop to $38,200, Trading Volume Spiked Massively, Showing "Buy the Dip" Tendencies

Tue, 04/19/2022 - 11:58
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Short-term tendencies on the crypto market may seem bullish, but the long-term perspective seems shady according to some experts
Following a tough week on the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin plunged below $39,000, indicating that traders are actively leaving the industry or setting their funds aside amid rising risk-off tendencies, as Santiment noticed.

According to on-chain metrics trackers and providers, compared to the bearish trading sessions for Bitcoin lately, the trading volume on the rebound day has increased significantly, especially compared to the weekend trading sessions, which are usually followed by extremely low trading volume.

For now, Bitcoin, Luna and other cryptocurrencies reached or jumped above Thursday dip prices. In the long term, Bitcoin still remains in a downtrend, which indicates that there is no global shift in sentiment among traders and investors.

Can Bitcoin drop further?

Following the aggravation of the beartrend on the cryptocurrency market, various analysts expressed their concerns regarding the stability of Bitcoin as it was extremely close to breaking a strong support line formed in February.

The movement of tech stocks and other risk-on assets also speaks against the first cryptocurrency. As Blockware analyst Will Clemente noticed, Bitcoin is still heavily correlated with most tech stock companies, which shows that the asset will most likely follow their performance on the market.

Crypto Businesses Stand Up to Harsh Regulations Proposed by EU Policymakers

As the FED announced the rate hike, both financial and cryptocurrency traders started moving their funds away from risky assets, leaving them in fiat currencies or safer investment options like bonds.

With the rise of risk-off tendencies on the market, digital assets may in fact lose some part of their capitalization, especially with the tightening of monetary policy in the U.S.

At press time, Bitcoin trades at $40,804 after losing 14% since the local high reached at the beginning of April.

Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

