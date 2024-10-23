SHIB Burns Skyrocket 6,750% - Here's What's Happening

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Data provided by the public Shibburn tracker shows that there has been substantial progress in removing SHIB meme coins from the circulating supply over the last day.

This surge in burns took place despite the Shiba Inu price showing a substantial decline this week.

SHIB burns 6,750% up

According to the aforesaid data source, over the past day, the SHIB army has succeeded in burning a substantial chunk of meme coins: 27,108,433 SHIB. This lifted the Shiba Inu burn rate 6,750%. That was possible thanks to three burn transfers and mainly the largest of them, which transferred 27,108,433 SHIB.

This was the largest SHIB burn in terms of the destroyed amount of coins this week.

As for the weekly burns, they are only twice bigger than the above-mentioned daily figures and constitute 58,389,212 SHIB. This means a -81.73% decline. Last week, the weekly SHIB burns comprised a 6x amount of that – 320,186,507 dog-themed coins, showing a 880.1% increase.

Shibarium shows 1,228.13% surge

The Shibariumscan explorer shows a massive surge in transaction activity. Per this data platform, the daily transaction count spiked from roughly 128,000 on October 21 to a whopping 1.7 million transfers on October 22, showing a staggering 1,228% increase.

The historical data shows that since the middle of September until October 18th, the transaction count sat at low values, varying between 6 million, 11 million and 28 million transfers per day.

On October 19, it jumped from 28,110 to 324,590 transfers. That was an impressive rise of 1,055%.

SHIB market performance

This week has been bearish for the meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu so far. Since the start of the week, the SHIB price has lost 7.31%, falling from $0.00001923 to the $0.00001782 level, where it is changing hands as of this writing.

Over the past 24 hours, the SHIB decline has constituted 3.81%. This bearish start of the week has also touched on another leading meme coin – DOGE. Since Monday, the original meme cryptocurrency that emerged in the early days of Bitcoin has declined by 6.65%.

Dogecoin is currently showing a reversal Head and Shoulders formation which may hint that an upward trend for DOGE is coming to an end. The market is currently in a state of uncertainty ahead of the crucial event for the US government that is to take place in November – the elections.