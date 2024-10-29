Advertisement
AD

    Consensys CEO Comments on Massive Layoffs

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Ethereum developer Consensys has announced massive layoffs
    Tue, 29/10/2024 - 13:15
    Consensys CEO Comments on Massive Layoffs
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ethereum developer Consensys has announced the company's decision to fire 20% of its workforce (more than 160 employees). 

    Advertisement

    In a social media post, CEO Joseph Lubin described the massive layoffs as a "tough but prudent decision."

    The workforce reduction will be able to position the Ethereum developer for "long-term sustainability" under "volatile scenarios," according to Lubin. 

    HOT Stories
    Consensys CEO Comments on Massive Layoffs
    Saylor's MicroStrategy up 3.8% on Premarket as Bitcoin Hits 5-Month High
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Gives Lesson on Money as Bitcoin Teases All-Time High
    Three Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallets Awaken As BTC Eyes New All-Time High

    "We are deeply grateful for their contributions in getting Consensys to where it is today, and we are committed to providing all affected employees with substantial support as they move on to their next chapter," he added. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    Former Disney Exec Joins Ethereum Developer Consensys
    Tue, 08/13/2024 - 18:04
    Former Disney Exec Joins Ethereum Developer Consensys
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The fired employees will receive "generous" severance packages, outplacement services, and healthcare benefits. 

    As reported by U.Today, Consensys is currently embroiled in a legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Its own lawsuit against the agency was dismissed by a Texas judge in September. The Ethereum developer will have to fight the SEC's lawsuit linked to the MetaMask wallet.        

    #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 29, 2024 - 13:39
    SHIB Leaves AVAX Behind, Is ADA Next?
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 29, 2024 - 13:28
    'It's Okay Peter': John Lennon's Son Responds to Bitcoin Critic Schiff
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    KRNL Labs raises $1.7m pre-seed to build the Largest Open Software Library in Web3
    Xandeum Confirms XAND Token Launch and xandSOL LST for October 29
    Husky Inu Moves to New Domain: Join the Presale on thehuskyinu.net
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Leaves AVAX Behind, Is ADA Next?
    'It's Okay Peter': John Lennon's Son Responds to Bitcoin Critic Schiff
    Binance Deposit Receives $150 Million in Ethereum: What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD