    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for October 19

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has upward move of SHIB ended yet?
    Sat, 19/10/2024 - 15:32
    SHIB Price Prediction for October 19
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Buyers keep controlling the initiative at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has increased by 1.92% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is in the middle of the local channel. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen soon.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of SHIB is far from the key levels. In this case, one should pay attention to the nearest zone of $0.000020.

    If a breakout happens, the growth may continue to the $0.000021-$0.000022 range soon.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of the meme coin is on the way to the resistance of $0.00002017. If the weekly candle closes above it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $0.000022 zone soon.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001926 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

