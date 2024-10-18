Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for October 18

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has bounce back from Cardano (ADA) ended yet?
    Fri, 18/10/2024 - 12:48
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for October 18
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Despite bears' pressure, most of the coins keeps trading in the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    ADA/USD

    The price of Cardano (ADA) has increased by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ADA is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $0.3426 and the resistance of $0.35. 

    Related
    DOGE Price Prediction for October 17
    Thu, 10/17/2024 - 15:42
    DOGE Price Prediction for October 17
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    As none of the sides is dominating, which is also confirmed by the falling volume, ongoing sideways trading around the current prices is the more likely scenario until tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    A more bearish picture can be seen on the daily time frame. At the moment, the price of ADA is near the support level of $0.3355. If it breaks out, the accumulated energy may lead to a drop to the $0.32-$0.33 range shortly.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, there are also no reversal signals yet. If buyers cannot seize the initiative soon, the decline is likely to continue to the vital zone of $0.30 by the end of the month.

    ADA is trading at $0.3462 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 18, 2024 - 12:55
    Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright Clashes Again With XRP Community, What Happened?
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Oct 18, 2024 - 12:44
    Ripple CTO Comments on SEC Appeal Fail, SHIB Team Member Reveals Crucial Developments, Three Bitcoin Price Levels to Watch Next: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's a Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Pell Network Secures $3M Funding to Build Omnichain DVS Network
    Blockchain Life 2024 in Dubai: A Legendary Gathering of Market Insiders Ahead of the Bull Run
    Boba Network and Thrive Protocol Launch Thrive Boba Ecosystem Grants to Support Web3 Innovation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright Clashes Again With XRP Community, What Happened?
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for October 18
    Ripple CTO Comments on SEC Appeal Fail, SHIB Team Member Reveals Crucial Developments, Three Bitcoin Price Levels to Watch Next: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD